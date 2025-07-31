Syria wants Russia ‘by our side’ in new government’s first Moscow visit

Syria’s new rulers have decided to take a pragmatic approach, despite Russia’s support for previous President Bashar al-Assad.

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani has said his country wants Russia “by our side”, marking the first formal visit to Moscow by an official of the new government in Damascus since Syria’s previous Russian-backed government was overthrown last year.

“The current period is full of various challenges and threats, but it is also an opportunity to build a united and strong Syria. And, of course, we are interested in having Russia by our side on this path,” al-Shaibani told his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Thursday during his visit to Moscow, according to a Russian translation of his comments.

“But, of course, there are a number of factors that determine and complicate these relations on the ground,” al-Shaibani said, adding that the relations should be based on “mutual respect”.

Former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, a key Russian ally in the Middle East, fled to Moscow last year after being ousted in a lightning rebel offensive that ended five decades of the al-Assad family’s rule.

After settling in Russia, al-Assad later claimed in a statement posted on Facebook that he wanted to stay in the country and continue fighting, but that the Russians had pulled him out of the country.

Despite having been on opposite sides of the battle lines during the civil war – Russia took part in air attacks against the Syrian opposition and used its military might to prevent the regime’s collapse in the early years of the war – the new rulers in Damascus, headed by interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa, have taken a pragmatic approach to relations with Moscow.

Advertisement

A Russian delegation visited Damascus in January, and the following month, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin had a call with al-Sharaa that the Kremlin described as “constructive and business-like”. Some Russian forces have remained at Russia’s bases on the Syrian coast, and Russia has reportedly sent oil shipments to Syria.

Russia to support Syria’s reconstruction efforts

Al-Sharaa thanked Russia for its “strong position in rejecting Israeli strikes and repeated violations of Syrian sovereignty” after Israel intervened in clashes between Syrian government forces, Bedouin forces and armed groups from the Druze religious minority earlier this month that left more than 250 people dead.

Speaking to reporters after the talks on Thursday, Lavrov thanked “Syrian colleagues for the steps they’re taking to ensure the safety of Russian citizens and Russian facilities” in Syria.

“We reaffirmed our support for the preservation of the unity, territorial integrity and independence of the Syrian Arab Republic and are ready to provide the Syrian people with all possible assistance in post-conflict reconstruction. We agreed that we will continue our dialogue on these issues,” Lavrov said.

Without naming al-Assad, al-Shaibani called on Russia to support the country’s post-Assad “transitional justice” process and said Syria has formed a committee to review existing agreements with Russia.

Russia has a naval base in Tartous and an airbase at Khmeimim, situated on Syria’s Mediterranean coast – both are Moscow’s only official military outposts outside the former Soviet Union.

It is unclear whether the new Syrian government will allow Moscow to keep its bases in the country.

Lavrov said Russia was “ready to provide the Syrian people with all possible assistance in post-conflict reconstruction” and also reiterated Russia’s invitation to al-Sharaa to join the first Russia-Arab League summit scheduled for October 15.