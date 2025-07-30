UK flights disrupted after air traffic control ‘technical issue’

Flights across the United Kingdom have been disrupted as the country’s air traffic control authority reported a “technical issue”, but later said the glitch had been resolved.

The National Air Traffic Service, or NATS, said in a statement on Wednesday that engineers had restored the affected system and they were “in the process of resuming normal operations in the London area”.

London’s Heathrow Airport said flights are not currently departing, while Edinburgh Airport said the issue was affecting all departing flights.

