Tsunami alerts issued after powerful magnitude 8.7 earthquake off Russia

Quake strikes 136km east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky in Russia’s far east, according to US Geological Survey.

Tsunami alerts have been issued in multiple countries after a powerful earthquake off the Russian coast, with waves of 3-4 metres reported in Russia’s far east.

A tsunami measuring 3-4 metres high was recorded in parts of Russia’s Kamchatka region, the regional minister for emergency situations said early on Wednesday.

The magnitude 8.7 earthquake struck 136km (85 miles) east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky in Russia’s far east, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Japan’s meteorological agency issued a tsunami advisory for the country, warning of waves of up to 1 metre (3.3 feet) high.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued an immediate “tsunami watch” for the state of Hawaii.

The Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency said in a social media post that the quake may be strong enough to “generate destructive waves” in Hawaii.

There have been no reports of damage or casualties so far.

More to follow…