Canada will recognise Palestinian state at UN General Assembly: Carney

Canadian PM says Hamas cannot play a role in the future of Palestine or take part in possible 2026 elections.

Canada has joined several Western countries in announcing its intention to recognise a Palestinian state amid the continuing Israeli atrocities unfolding in Gaza.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney made the announcement on Wednesday.

He explained that Ottawa had been hoping that a two-state solution could be achieved through a negotiated peace process, but that approach was “no longer tenable”.

“Canada intends to recognise the state of Palestine at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in September 2025,” Carney told reporters.

The move follows a similar announcement by the United Kingdom and France earlier this month.

But it is not clear how such recognitions would impact Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza and the expansion of illegal settlements in the West Bank — the two territories that would form a Palestinian state.

Carney said the recognition is predicated on promises of reform from the Palestinian Authority and President Mahmmoud Abbas and a commitment to hold general elections in 2026.

He stressed that Hamas can play no role in the future of Palestine and would not be allowed to take part in future elections, a condition that some argue could taint any democratic process.

“Preserving a two-state solution means standing with all people who choose peace over violence or terrorism,” Carney said.

US rejects Palestine recognition

The United States, Israel’s top ally, has rejected moves to recognise a Palestinian state, saying that the policy rewards Hamas.

Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump dismissed France’s plan to recognise Palestine, saying that “doesn’t matter”.

On Tuesday, he also objected to the UK move, saying that the issue did not come up during his meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Scotland.

“You could make the case that you’re rewarding people, that you’re rewarding Hamas if you do that. I don’t think they should be rewarded. I’m not in that camp, to be honest,” Trump said.

The Trump administration has been uncompromising in its support for Israel, despite accusations by UN experts and rights groups that the US ally is committing a genocide against Palestinians.

The Israeli military has killed more than 60,000 Palestinians in Gaza since the start of the war in 2023 and flattened most of the territory.

Calls for sanctions

Last year, Canada announced that it would stop issuing new permits for weapons exports to Israel amid concerns over human rights violations.

But earlier this week, a coalition of advocacy groups released a report based on Israeli tax records, revealing new details about weapons that have continued to be sent to Israel.

The groups accused the Canadan government of constructing a “web of lies” to shield itself from criticism and called on Ottawa to cancel all existing arms exports permits to Israel.

On Wednesday, the National Council of Canadian Muslims welcomed Carney’s announcement, calling on Canada to take practical steps against Israel.

“Canada must continue to stand by our values to drive an independent foreign policy, particularly as the same Trump administration that backs the annexation of Gaza also threatens Canada with ideas of a 51st state,” the group said in a statement.

“This means Canada must apply further sanctions on the Netanyahu government, impose a full two-way arms embargo on the [Israeli military], review the Canada-Israel Free Trade Agreement, and provide better assistance to those escaping Gaza to reunite with loved ones here in Canada.”