Canada will recognise Palestinian state at UN General Assembly: Carney

Canadian PM says Hamas cannot play a role in the future of Palestine or take part in possible 2026 elections.

Canada has joined several Western countries in announcing its intention to recognise a Palestinian state amid the continuing Israeli atrocities unfolding in Gaza.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney made the announcement on Wednesday.

He explained that Ottawa had been hoping that a two-state solution could be achieved through a negotiated peace process, but that approach was “no longer tenable”.

“Canada intends to recognise the state of Palestine at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in September 2025,” Carney told reporters.

The move follows a similar announcement by the United Kingdom and France earlier this month.

But it is not clear how such recognitions would impact Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza and the expansion of illegal settlements in the West Bank — the two territories that would form a Palestinian state.

Carney said the recognition is predicated on promises of reform from the Palestinian Authority and President Mahmmoud Abbas and a commitment to hold general elections in 2026.

He stressed that Hamas can play no role in the future of Palestine and would not be allowed to take part in future elections, a condition that some argue could taint any democratic process.

“Preserving a two-state solution means standing with all people who choose peace over violence or terrorism,” Carney said.

The United States, Israel’s top ally, has rejected moves to recognise a Palestinian state, saying that the policy rewards Hamas.