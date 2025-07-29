UK plans to recognise Palestine in September unless Israel halts Gaza war

PM says Israel must take major steps in coming weeks or the UK will make its move ahead of UN General Assembly in September.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has told his cabinet that the United Kingdom will recognise the state of Palestine by September unless Israel takes “substantive steps” to end its war on Gaza and commits to a lasting peace process.

According to a government statement issued after an emergency cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Starmer said the move could come before the United Nations General Assembly in New York unless Israel agrees to a ceasefire, halts plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank, and supports a political path towards a two-state solution.

“[Starmer] reiterated that there is no equivalence between Israel and Hamas and that our demands on Hamas remain, that they must release all the hostages, sign up to a ceasefire, accept that they will play no role in the government of Gaza, and disarm,” the statement added.

Starmer interrupted ministers’ summer holidays to discuss a draft European-led peace initiative and plans to increase humanitarian aid to Gaza, where the UN has warned of looming famine.

While past UK governments have supported Palestinian statehood “when the time is right”, none has publicly tied it to a specific deadline or laid out preconditions so explicitly.

Israel lashed out at the UK following the announcement, calling it a “reward for Hamas” that would only undermine diplomatic efforts to end the war on Gaza.

In a statement posted on X, Israel’s Foreign Ministry claimed the UK’s move would damage any chance of a ceasefire. Israel broke the last negotiated ceasefire in March.

Starmer informed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of the plan in a phone call before making it public, Reuters reported. Details of the conversation have not been disclosed.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has denied having any talks with Starmer about Britain’s recognition plans.

“We never did discuss it,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Tuesday.

‘The right time’

The proposal, backed by growing voices within Starmer’s own Labour Party, would mark a major shift in the UK’s position, as successive governments have long delayed recognition, citing the need for “the right time”.

With pressure mounting from within Starmer’s own party, his position appears to have shifted. More than half of Labour’s backbench MPs have signed a letter urging the government to formally recognise a Palestinian state as leverage to push Israel towards peace.

Speaking to reporters, Starmer defended the timing and conditions of the announcement, saying the decision was driven by the “intolerable situation” in Gaza and a fear that the two-state solution was slipping out of reach.

“This is intended to further that cause,” he said. “It’s done now because I’m particularly concerned that the idea of a two-state solution is reducing and feels further away today than it has for many years.”

He added that recognition of Palestine would be part of an eight-point peace plan the UK has been developing with European partners. Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron said France would formally recognise Palestine as a state, becoming the largest and most influential European nation to do so. European Union members Norway, Spain and the Republic of Ireland have previously said they recognise the State of Palestine.

Labour MP Sarah Champion, who organised the letter to Starmer, said there will never be a perfect moment to recognise Palestinian statehood, but warned this might be the last chance.

“What we do have, however, is the perfect storm to prevent a two-state solution ever happening,” she said. “It is now or never if we believe in Palestinians’ right to recognition.”