Baby dies from malnutrition as Trump warns of ‘real starvation’ in Gaza

An infant is among at least 14 people who died from malnutrition in 24 hours across Gaza, source at al-Shifa Hospital tells Al Jazeera.

At least 14 Palestinians, including two children, have died from hunger and malnutrition in Gaza in 24 hours, according to health authorities, as United States President Donald Trump says there are signs of “real starvation” in the besieged territory.

The deaths pushed the number of those who have died from malnutrition since Israel launched its war on Gaza in October 2023 to 147, including 88 children, the Ministry of Health in Gaza said on Monday.

Most of the deaths have occurred in recent weeks as a hunger crisis has gripped the territory due to Israel’s severe restrictions on the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Israel imposed a total blockade on the territory in March, which was partially lifted in May. But only a trickle of aid has been allowed to enter since then despite warnings from the United Nations and aid organisations of mass starvation.

Before a meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Scotland on Monday, Trump said Israel “has a lot of responsibility” for the situation in Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had denied that on Sunday, saying, “There is no policy of starvation in Gaza, and there is no starvation in Gaza.”

Asked by reporters whether he agreed with Netanyahu’s remarks, Trump said, “I don’t know. I mean, based on television, I would say not particularly because those children look very hungry.”

Starmer, standing next to Trump, said, “We’ve got to get that ceasefire” in Gaza and called it “a desperate situation”.

Trump said among the issues he would discuss with Starmer would be the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

The comments come after the Israeli military said it would pause attacks in some parts of Gaza and authorised new corridors for humanitarian deliveries to increase the flow of badly needed aid.

The decision was welcomed by the UN, but the organisation’s humanitarian chief said the deliveries need to be scaled up.

Baby formula shortage

The warning was made as a medical source at al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City told Al Jazeera on Monday that an infant named Muhammad Ibrahim Adas died from malnutrition due to a shortage of baby formula.

Gaza’s Government Media Office said an extreme shortage of baby formula could cause tens of thousands of malnourished infants like Muhammad to slowly die.

“There are over 40,000 infants under one year old in Gaza currently at risk of slow death due to this brutal and suffocating blockade,” the office said on Monday, accusing Israel of blocking entry of the product for 150 days.

“We urgently demand the immediate and unconditional opening of all crossings and the swift entry of baby formula and humanitarian aid,” it continued.

‘A drop in the ocean’

As more aid trucks entered Gaza on Monday through the Karem Abu Salem crossing (Kerem Shalom in Hebrew) and the Zikim road in the north, “devastated Palestinians jumped on these trucks and took whatever they had,” Al Jazeera’s Hind Khoudary said, reporting from Deir el-Balah in central Gaza.

“When asked why they jumped on the trucks, the Palestinians said they did not have time to wait for the food. They said their children have been starving for days, and they do not have any other option than jumping on these trucks,” Khoudary said.

“This shows how desperate Palestinians are and how they were deprived of their basic necessities. Now we are expecting more trucks to enter today.”

Israel’s decision to allow more aid into Gaza has been welcomed by the UN, but officials warned that severe restrictions continued to block lifesaving deliveries.

“This is a welcome step in the right direction,” Tom Fletcher, the UN undersecretary-general for humanitarian affairs, told Al Jazeera.

“But clearly, we need to get in vast amounts of aid at a much, much greater scale than we’ve been able to do so far.”

Fletcher said deliveries overall have been just “a drop in the ocean” of what is needed.

“We can’t just simply turn up and drive through. That’s what we should be allowed to do, that’s what international law demands, but we’re not yet at that point,” he said, citing ongoing security risks, closed crossings, visa rejections and customs delays.

As the hunger crisis deepens, Israeli forces have continued to launch attacks across Gaza, killing at least 65 people on Monday, including 23 who were seeking aid, medical sources told Al Jazeera.

More than 1,000 Palestinians seeking aid have been killed by Israeli forces near distribution sites run by the US- and Israeli-backed GHF, which launched operations in late May.

The GHF has been heavily criticised by the UN and other humanitarian organisations for failing to provide enough aid and for the dire security situation at and around its aid distribution sites.

Reporting from Deir el-Balah, Al Jazeera’s Tareq Abu Azzoum said: “What Israel describes as ‘humanitarian pauses’ are, in fact, limited and seen as unilateral suspensions of military activities that usually last for a few hours and are confined to select areas,” Abu Azzoum said.

“These pauses, as we have seen, lack international oversight or any sort of coordination with humanitarian agencies,” he said.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has conducted its offensive on Gaza since October 7, 2023, the day Hamas-led attacks in southern Israel killed 1,139 people and resulted in more than 200 people being taken captive.

The war has since killed nearly 60,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice in The Hague for its war on the enclave.