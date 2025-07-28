Five people killed in shooting at market in Thailand’s Bangkok

Police say they are working to identify deceased suspect.

Five people have been killed and one person wounded in a shooting in Thailand’s capital, Bangkok, police say.

The shooting occurred at Or Tor Kor Market in the Bang Sue district of northern Bangkok at 12:31pm (05:31 GMT) on Monday, the Royal Thai Police said.

All five of the deceased victims were security guards at the market, and the suspected perpetrator took his own life, according to police.

“Police are investigating the motive. So far, it’s a mass shooting,” Worapat Sukthai, deputy police chief in the Bang Sue district, was quoted as telling the AFP news agency.

The police are working to identify the suspect and investigating “any possible link” to the current border clashes between Thailand and Cambodia, the official said.

The shooter was seen in surveillance footage wearing a black T-shirt, a cap, camouflage shorts and a backpack hung over his chest, the Thai Public Broadcasting Service reported.

Gun violence is relatively common in Thailand compared to much of the rest of Southeast Asia.

In 2020, a junior army officer killed 29 people and wounded 58 in a shooting rampage in the northeastern city of Nakhon Ratchasima.