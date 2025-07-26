Malaysians protest rising living costs, demand PM Anwar Ibrahim step down

Rally organised by opposition parties marks the first major protest in Southeast Asia’s sixth largest economy since Anwar’s election in 2022.

Thousands of Malaysians have taken to the streets to protest rising living costs and a perceived lack of reform by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s unity government.

Saturday’s rally, organised by opposition parties, marked the first major protest in Southeast Asia’s sixth largest economy since Anwar was propelled to power in elections in 2022.

Protesters gathered at various points in the capital, Kuala Lumpur, before converging on Independence Square, carrying placards saying, “Step down Anwar,” as dozens of police officers kept a close eye.

“He [Anwar] has already governed the country for three years and has yet to fulfil the promises he made,” said Fauzi Mahmud, 35, from Selangor just outside the capital.

Anwar “has been to many countries to bring investments, but we have yet to see anything”, he told the AFP news agency, referring to the premier’s recent trips, including to Russia and Europe. “The cost of living is still high.”

Al Jazeera’s Rob McBride, reporting from Kuala Lumpur, said protesters “clearly believe” that the prime minister has not delivered on the reforms and the transparency he promised when he was elected.

“This is one of the largest protests we have seen on the streets of Kuala Lumpur in several years,” he said. “Demonstrators are calling for Ibrahim to step down.”

Anwar was appointed the prime minister on a reformist ticket and promised to tackle corruption, nepotism and cronyism within the nation’s fractured political system.

Days before the rally, he laid out a string of populist measures aimed at addressing voters’ concerns, including a cash handout for all adult citizens and a promise to cut fuel prices.

On Wednesday, Anwar announced that Malaysians above 18 years of age will receive a one-off payment of 100 ringgit ($23.70), to be distributed from August 31. He added that about 18 million Malaysian motorists will be eligible to buy heavily subsidised medium-octane fuel at 1.99 ringgit ($0.47) per litre, compared with the current price of 2.05 ringgit ($0.49).

Political analysts viewed the announcements as a strategic move to appease increasing public frustration and dissuade people from joining Saturday’s protest.

However, a survey released in June and conducted by the independent Merdeka Centre for Opinion Research found that a majority of voters approve of how Anwar is doing his job. He received a 55 percent approval rating.

Reasons included the easing of political turmoil in recent years as well as efforts to raise Malaysia’s profile through this year’s chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.