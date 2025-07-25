With Trump go-ahead, Skydance and Paramount to complete merger in August

The merger has faced scrutiny for what critics view as capitulations to Donald Trump, including a $16m settlement.

The entertainment company Paramount Global is expected to close its $8bn merger agreement with Skydance Media on August 7, a date that marks two weeks after the administration of President Donald Trump gave its approval.

On Friday, the two companies announced the final stage of the year-long deal, which was first announced in July 2024.

The merger is considered a massive shake-up in the media landscape of the United States, drawing to a close the reign of the powerful Redstone family over the Paramount entertainment empire.

But the merger has garnered even more attention in recent weeks for its political backdrop.

On Thursday, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) gave the green light for the merger to go forward, after a series of moves under Paramount that were widely interpreted as concessions to the Trump administration.

The FCC is technically an independent agency of the federal government, but since taking office in January for his second term, President Trump has sought to bring such agencies under his influence, including by appointing loyal allies to their leadership.

That put the fate of the Paramount-Skydance merger in question, particularly given Trump’s combative relationship with CBS Broadcasting Inc, one of Paramount’s premier properties.

Conflicts over content

Trump has long taken an adversarial approach to the news media, and CBS’s flagship news programmes were no exception.

Some of those tensions came to a head in the final weeks of the 2024 presidential election, when Trump, a Republican, was facing off against Democratic contender Kamala Harris.

The TV news magazine 60 Minutes had a tradition of interviewing each of the major party nominees for the presidency in the lead-up to the vote, and it had invited both Trump and Harris to participate.

Harris accepted the invitation, but 60 Minutes said Trump cancelled. Steven Cheung, a spokesperson for Trump, disputed that characterisation.

“There were initial discussions, but nothing was ever scheduled or locked in,” Cheung wrote on social media. “They also insisted on doing live fact checking, which is unprecedented.”

The back-and-forth escalated when 60 Minutes aired two different cuts from its interview with Harris.

One version, which aired on a sister programme Face The Nation, featured more of Harris’s answer about her stance towards Israel. The other version, which aired on the 60 Minutes broadcast, was shorter.

Trump called the different edits evidence of deceptive reporting tactics and filed a lawsuit against Paramount, CBS’s parent company.

“CBS used its national platform on 60 Minutes to cross the line from the exercise of judgment in reporting to deceitful, deceptive manipulation of news,” his court filing alleged.

“That is false,” 60 Minutes responded in a statement to its website.

“When we edit any interview, whether a politician, an athlete, or movie star, we strive to be clear, accurate and on point. The portion of her answer on 60 Minutes was more succinct, which allows time for other subjects in a wide ranging 21-minute-long segment.”

While many media experts expected Paramount to prevail on the merits of the case, the company instead sought to negotiate an end to the case. Earlier this month, it agreed to pay $16m to Trump, to go to his future presidential library.

Shortly thereafter, another top CBS show, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, revealed it had been cancelled, allegedly for financial reasons.

But the timing and unexpected nature of the cancellation drew speculation that it might have been an attempt to appease Trump and streamline the merger, given the fact that Colbert frequently lambasted the Republican president on his show.

Trump himself posted on Truth Social, “I absolutely love that Colbert’ got fired. His talent was even less than his ratings.”

The Late Show was consistently the top-rated late-night comedy show, and it had won a Peabody Award and multiple Emmy nods.

South Park TV show takes aim

Within weeks of both the 60 Minutes lawsuit settlement and the cancellation of The Late Show, the FCC gave its blessing to the merger between Paramount and Skydance.

Under the merger, Skydance founder David Ellison, the son of Oracle Corporation CEO Larry Ellison, is expected to helm operations.

Upon the merger’s approval, Trump’s appointee to lead the FCC, Brendan Carr, released a statement echoing some of the president’s criticisms of major news outlets.

He also hinted that the merger would result in changes to CBS’s news output.

“Americans no longer trust the legacy national news media to report fully, accurately, and fairly,” he wrote. “It is time for a change. That is why I welcome Skydance’s commitment to make significant changes at the once storied CBS broadcasting network.”

“In particular, Skydance has made written commitments to ensure that the new company’s programming embodies a diversity of viewpoints from across the political and ideological spectrum.”

To ensure compliance with that commitment, Carr said an ombudsman would be appointed to the media giant for a period of at least two years.

Carr added that the merger between Skydance and Paramount would also bar the new mega-company from implementing diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies, which are designed to create an equal playing field for people regardless of age, gender, race, ethnicity, religion or ability.

But hours after the FCC granted its approval, the Paramount-owned channel Comedy Central aired an episode of the animated series South Park that mocked President Trump and satirised its parent company’s $16m settlement.

In one scene, an animated Jesus attempts to warn the show’s characters about Trump.

“The guy can do whatever he wants now that someone backed down, OK?” the animated Jesus says. “You guys saw what happened to CBS? Yeah, well, guess who owns CBS? Paramount! You really want to end up like Colbert?”

The Trump administration has since blasted the show as irrelevant.