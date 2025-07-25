Thailand urges bilateral talks with Cambodia, open to regional mediation

Thailand has called for a peaceful resolution to deadly border fighting with Cambodia, saying it prefers to settle the matter through bilateral dialogue while leaving the door open to potential involvement from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) if necessary.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Nikorndej Balankura said on Friday that the situation on the ground had improved slightly although clashes that first broke out on Thursday had resulted in casualties. “The fighting is continuing since yesterday although the situation today seems to be a little bit better from yesterday,” he said.

The 818km (508-mile) border between the two neighbours has long been a source of tension and rivalry, as they both dispute demarcations drawn in 1907, during French colonial rule in Cambodia.

Nikorndej said Thailand has long tried to reach out to the Cambodian government in the hopes of easing long-standing tensions, which have periodically resulted in skirmishes. “We have always insisted we want to resolve this matter peacefully through bilateral mechanisms. … Very unfortunately, the Cambodian side has not reacted positively.”

While Thailand insists it has the tools to resolve the issue bilaterally, it has not ruled out future mediation by regional partners. “Our doors have always been open to talks. … We are still waiting for positive reactions from the Cambodian side,” Nikorndej said.

On possible third-party mediation, he added: “It’s a bit too premature for me right now to say that we are ready for any mediation, … but if we are going to talk about anyone to step in and help, countries in ASEAN … would be best suited.”

Malaysia, which currently chairs ASEAN, has reached out to both sides. Nikorndej confirmed that talks were held on Thursday with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to discuss potential regional engagement.

On Friday, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said his country had supported a ceasefire proposal put forward by Anwar but Thailand withdrew its backing to the plan after initially accepting it. There was no immediate reaction by the Thai government.

At least 13 Thai civilians and one soldier have been killed and 45 people have been wounded, including women and children, as fighting continues along the disputed frontier. “We are defending our territorial integrity and the Thai people,” Nikorndej added. Cambodia has reported one death on its side.

Nikorndej said the Thai military came under direct fire, which contributed to the current escalation. In response, the government has opened evacuation shelters, deployed medical teams and distributed aid to civilians displaced by the clashes.

Cambodia has alleged that Thailand first opened fire on Thursday, igniting the fighting.

Cambodia first took the contentious border issue to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in 1963. In 2011, Cambodia again went to the ICJ in relation to the Preah Vihear Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The ICJ ruled in Cambodia’s favour and handed it control of the immediate area around the temple in 2013.

However, the court did not address any of the other disputed areas, especially those within the “Emerald Triangle”, a shared border region between Cambodia, Laos and Thailand, where troops also frequently clash.

Thailand has refused to acknowledge the ICJ’s jurisdiction in this issue. Tensions have simmered until this year’s acute escalation.