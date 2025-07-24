The clash is the latest in a long-running deadly border dispute between the Southeast Asian neighbours.

At least two Thai soldiers have been injured in a clash with Cambodian troops at a disputed area of their shared border, Thailand’s military has said.

The military said on Thursday that Cambodian troops had opened fire earlier in an area near the disputed Ta Moan Thom temple – located in a disputed border area in northwestern Cambodia’s Oddar Meanchey province.

Thailand’s military said Cambodia had deployed a surveillance drone before sending troops to the area with heavy weapons and long-range BM21 rockets were fired during the clash.

Cambodia’s defence ministry issued its own statement on Thursday accusing Thailand of attacking first.

According to the statement, Cambodian troops retaliated after coming under attack from Thailand’s army and had only acted in self-defence.

The country’s influential former prime minister Hun Sen said in a post on social media that two Cambodian provinces bordering Thailand – Oddar Meanchey and Preah Vihear – had been shelled by Thailand’s military.

Hun Sen said “the Cambodian army has no choice but to fight back and counterattack”, while also calling for the public to remain calm and not panic buy rice and other food supplies.

“Please carry on normal business in all sectors and everywhere except the border areas,” he said.

The latest fighting follows after a Thai soldier sustained injuries on Wednesday and lost his right leg in a landmine explosion, which authorities in Thailand have blamed on Cambodia. Three Thai soldiers were also injured by a mine blast while on a patrol along the disputed border area on July 16.

Cambodia has denied planting mines and claims that Thai soldiers have veered off agreed jungle paths and triggered long-buried mines left behind from Cambodia’s decades of civil war.

Following the latest landmine incident, Thailand’s governing Pheu Thai Party said it had recalled Thailand’s ambassador to Cambodia and would expel Cambodia’s ambassador from the country.

Thailand has also downgraded diplomatic relations with Cambodia, the party said.

In response, Cambodia said that it would withdraw all of its diplomats from Thailand and ordered all Thai diplomats to leave the country.

The Cambodian government has also downgraded diplomatic relations with Thailand to the “lowest level”, reducing it to the rank of “second secretary”, according to local news outlet the Phnom Penh Post.

In May, the long-running border dispute between the two countries boiled over into military clashes that left one Cambodian soldier dead.

Border tension has soured relations between the Southeast Asian neighbours, with the two sides trading barbs and tit-for-tat retaliatory measures, including the closure of border crossings.

Cambodia has also blocked imports of fuel and gas, as well as fruit and vegetables, from Thailand.