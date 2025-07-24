Macron says France will recognise Palestinian state in September

President Emmanuel Macron says France will formally recognise the State of Palestine at the UN General Assembly.

France will recognise Palestine as a state, President Emmanuel Macron has said.

Macron said in a post on X on Thursday that he will formalise the decision at the United Nations General Assembly in September.

“The urgent thing today is that the war in Gaza stops and the civilian population is saved,” he wrote.

“In keeping with its historic commitment to a just and lasting peace in the Middle East, I have decided that France will recognize the State of Palestine,” Macron wrote.

“I will solemnly announce this at the United Nations General Assembly

in September this year,” he added.

This is a developing story…