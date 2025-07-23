‘Changed the planet of rock’: Tributes pour in for rock icon Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne, a trailblazer who rose to fame as a founding force in heavy metal music and later became a reality television icon, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 76.

His family confirmed his death in a statement, but did not disclose the location or cause. In recent years, Osbourne had been undergoing treatment for a form of Parkinson’s disease.

Recommended Stories list of 1 item list 1 of 1 Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath frontman and heavy metal icon, dies at 76 end of list

He died just two weeks after performing a farewell show in his hometown of Birmingham, England.

This is how family, friends and musicians paid tribute:

Family statement signed by Osbourne’s wife, Sharon, and children

“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time,” the statement read.

The statement was signed by the singer’s wife, Sharon Osbourne, and their children, Jack Osbourne, Kelly Osbourne and Aimee Osbourne. Louis Osbourne, his son with his ex-wife, Thelma Riley, also signed the statement.

Aston Villa football club: ‘A special connection’

Aston Villa FC honoured one of its most iconic fans.

“Aston Villa Football Club is saddened to learn that world-renowned rockstar and Villan Ozzy Osbourne has passed away. Growing up in Aston, not far from Villa Park, Ozzy always held a special connection to the club and the community he came from,” the club said in a statement.

Aston Villa Football Club is saddened to learn that world-renowned rockstar and Villan, Ozzy Osbourne has passed away. Growing up in Aston, not far from Villa Park, Ozzy always held a special connection to the club and the community he came from. The thoughts of everyone at… pic.twitter.com/lcyBomOdxq — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) July 22, 2025

Advertisement

Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi: ‘Heartbreaking news’

Black Sabbath cofounder Tony Iommi said on Facebook: “I just can’t believe it! My dear dear friend Ozzy has passed away only weeks after our show at Villa Park.

“It’s just such heartbreaking news that I can’t really find the words, there won’t ever be another like him,” he said.

“Geezer, Bill and myself have lost our brother. My thoughts go out to Sharon and all the Osbourne family. Rest in peace Oz.”

Elton John: ‘He was a dear friend’

Elton John said he was “so sad to hear the news”.

“He was a dear friend and a huge trailblazer who secured his place in the pantheon of rock gods – a true legend. He was also one of the funniest people I’ve ever met. I will miss him dearly. To Sharon and the family, I send my condolences and love,” John said.

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong

“No words. We love you Ozzy,” Armstrong wrote in a caption accompanying a photo he posted on his Instagram account.

Metallica shares photo tribute

The heavy metal band Metallica paid tribute on X by posting a photo of themselves with Ozzy Osbourne, accompanied by a simple broken heart emoji.

Motörhead: ‘We’ve lost a dear friend’

The metal band Motörhead shared a tribute posting a photo of Osbourne with their late frontman, Lemmy.

Nirvana: Black Sabbath was ‘the template’

Nirvana’s official X account shared a brief message expressing gratitude to Osbourne and Black Sabbath for inspiring the iconic grunge rock band.

Thank you Ozzy Osbourne for the inspiration. @BlackSabbath is the template for heavy Rock. #Ozzy — Nirvana (@Nirvana) July 22, 2025

Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant: ‘What a journey’

“Farewell Ozzy … what a journey … sail on up there .. finally at peace .. you truly changed the planet of rock!,” Plant said in a social media post.

Farewell Ozzy … what a journey … sail on up there .. finally at peace .. you truly changed the planet of rock! — Robert Plant (@RobertPlant) July 22, 2025

PETA: ‘Osbourne was a legend and a provocateur’

Although Osbourne famously bit the head off a dead bat during a 1982 concert, he was also a vocal supporter of animal welfare.

“Ozzy Osbourne was a legend and a provocateur, but PETA will remember the ‘Prince of Darkness’ most fondly for the gentle side he showed to animals – most recently cats, by using his fame to decry painful, crippling declawing mutilations,” PETA’s senior vice president, Lisa Lange, said in a statement to Yahoo news.

Advertisement

Rod Stewart: ‘Sleep well, my friend’

“Bye, bye Ozzy. Sleep well, my friend,” Stewart said on Instagram.

“I’ll see you up there – later rather than sooner.”

The Rolling Stones’s Ronnie Wood: ‘I’m so very sad’

“I am so very sad to hear of the death of Ozzy Osbourne. What a lovely goodbye concert he had at Back To The Beginning in Birmingham,” Wood added.

I am so very sad to hear of the death of Ozzy Osbourne 💔🙏 What a lovely goodbye concert he had at Back To The Beginning in Birmingham🙏☀️❤️🎤 pic.twitter.com/Z6V2CNXWNG — Ronnie Wood (@ronniewood) July 22, 2025

Sony Music: Osbourne’s work ‘will live on’

Sony Music issued a statement saying that “his music will live on”.

“Sony Music is deeply saddened by the passing of our legendary recording artist Ozzy Osbourne,” the statement said.

“He redefined the sound and spirit of rock music and became an unmistakable voice and icon for his millions of fans around the world!”

Parkinson’s UK Charity

“News of Ozzy Osbourne’s death, so soon after his celebratory homecoming show, will come as a shock to so many. By speaking openly about both his diagnosis and life with Parkinson’s, Ozzy and all his family helped so many families in the same situation,” the charity said in a statement.

“They normalised tough conversations and made others feel less alone with a condition that’s on the rise and affecting more people every day.”

Yungblud: ‘You were the greatest’

Rocker Yungblud shared a photo with Osbourne on Instagram, expressing shock at his passing and saying he never thought Osbourne would “leave so soon”. He described the Black Sabbath legend as “so full of life” during their last encounter.