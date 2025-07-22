News

Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath frontman and heavy metal icon, dies at 76

Osbourne was instrumental in pioneering heavy metal as his band Black Sabbath enjoyed huge success in the 70s.

FILE PHOTO: Musician Ozzy Osbourne performs at the 10th Annual MusiCares MAP Fund Benefit concert at Club Nokia in Los Angeles, California May 12, 2014.
Ozzy Osbourne performs at the MusiCares MAP Fund Benefit concert at Club Nokia in Los Angeles, California, on May 12, 2014 [Mario Anzuoni/Reuters]
Published On 22 Jul 2025

Ozzy Osbourne, the frontman of the heavy metal group Black Sabbath, has died at the age of 76, his family says in a statement.

The raucous singer, who had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2019, passed away on Tuesday just over two weeks after playing a farewell concert in his home city of Birmingham, England.

Recommended Stories

list of 4 itemsend of list

“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning,” the family’s statement read.

“He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”

Osbourne was instrumental in pioneering heavy metal, an offshoot of hard rock, as Black Sabbath enjoyed huge commercial success in the 1970s.

Nicknamed the “Prince of Darkness”, he once bit off the head of a bat while on stage.

Born as John Michael Osbourne on December 3, 1948, in Birmingham, he left school at 15 and did odd jobs, including factory work before teaming up with school friend Geezer Butler in several bands.

Later, he switched gears to appear as a sweet father on the reality TV show The Osbournes.

FILE PHOTO: Ozzy Osbourne (C) and his wife Sharon pose with Geezer Butler (2nd L) of Black Sabbath, Zakk Wylde (L) and Slipknot member Corey Taylor (R) at a news conference to announce the "Ozzfest Meets Knotfest" music festival at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, U.S.,
Ozzy Osbourne, centre, and his wife, Sharon Osbourne, appear with Geezer Butler, second from left, of Black Sabbath; Zakk Wylde, far left; and Slipknot member Corey Taylor, far right [File: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters]

He ended his wild career this month when Black Sabbath belted out their most well-known songs in front of 42,000 fans at Villa Park, home of Premier League football club Aston Villa.

Advertisement

“It’s the last song ever. Your support has enabled us to live an amazing lifestyle. … Thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” Osbourne told the crowd after finishing the set with Paranoid, the band’s most famous song.

“Black Sabbath are the Beatles of heavy metal. Anybody who’s serious about metal will tell you it all comes down to Sabbath,” Dave Navarro of the band Jane’s Addiction wrote in a 2010 tribute in Rolling Stone.

“There’s a direct line you can draw back from today’s metal, through eighties bands like Iron Maiden, back to Sabbath.”

Osbourne is survived by his wife, Sharon, and their three children – Kelly, Aimee and Jack.

FILE PHOTO: Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne smile as they pose in front of some of their belongings to be auctioned in Beverly Hills, California, November 26, 2007. A portion of the proceeds from the two-day auction of property from the Osbourne's homes will benefit the Sharon Osbourne Colon Cancer Program.
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne in Beverly Hills, California, on November 26, 2007 [Mario Anzuoni/Reuters]
Source: News Agencies

Advertisement