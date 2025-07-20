BREAKING,
News|Earthquakes

Tsunami alert after powerful earthquakes hit Russia’s Pacific coast

A handout picture taken during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic torch relay on November 13, 2013, and released by the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics Organizing Committee shows a torchbearer rising his torch aboard a boat crossing Avacha Bay at Russia's Pacific port of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky on Kamchatka peninsula, some 6766 kilometers (4204 miles) east of Moscow. Russian torchbearers has started in October the history's longest Olympic torch relay ahead of Winter Games in Sochi, which will take the flame across the country through all 83 of its regions, including extreme locales such as Chukotka, the turbulent North Caucasus, and even Russia's European exclave Kaliningrad. AFP PHOTO / SOCHI 2014 ORGANIZING COMMITTEE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / SOCHI 2014 ORGANIZING COMMITTEE" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS- (Photo by SOCHI 2014 ORGANIZING COMMITTEE / AFP)
At least three powerful earthquakes, one measuring magnitude 7.4, were recorded within a span of 30 minutes off Russia's Pacific coast city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky on Sunday [File: AFP]
Published On 20 Jul 2025

A tsunami warning has been issued after three major earthquakes, one with a magnitude of 7.4, were recorded off the Pacific coast of Russia, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

According to the USGS website, three powerful earthquakes occurred in the same area off the coast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky within a span of 32 minutes on Sunday.

The tsunami alert were issued for Russia and as far as the state of Hawaii in the United States, Reuters news agency reported citing the US National Tsunami Center.

Two of the tremors registered at magnitude 6.7 and one at magnitude 7.4. Less than 30 minutes before that, a magnitude 5.0 quake was also reported in the same area, the USGS monitor said.

Three aftershocks were also recorded shortly afterwards one at magnitude 6.6.

Germany’s GFZ monitor also confirmed that at least one magnitude 6.7 quake was recorded off the east of of Kamchatka Region on Sunday. GFZ later updated it to magnitude 7.4.

The city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky has a population of over 163,152 people, according to the city’s website.

The city is located in the Kamchatka Region facing the Pacific, northeast of Japan and west of the US state of Alaska.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Advertisement