Syrian troops clear Bedouin fighters from Suwayda, declare end to clashes

Announcement comes after President Ahmed al-Sharaa orders a new truce in the predominantly Druze province and the US brokers deal to end Israeli strikes.

Syria’s government has cleared Bedouin fighters from the predominantly Druze city of Suwayda and declared an end to the deadly clashes there, hours after deploying security forces to the restive southern region.

The announcement on Saturday came after Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa ordered a new ceasefire between Bedouin and Druze groups, following a separate United States-brokered deal to avert further Israeli military intervention in the clashes.

Shortly before the government claim, there were reports of machine-gun fire in the city of Suwayda as well as mortar shelling in nearby villages.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Nour al-Din Baba, a spokesman for the Syrian interior ministry, said in a statement carried by the official Sana news agency that the fighting ended “following intensive efforts” to implement the ceasefire agreement and the deployment of government forces in the northern and western areas of Suwayda province.

He said the city of Suwayda has now been “cleared of all tribal fighters, and clashes within the city’s neighbourhoods have been brought to a halt”.

Israeli intervention

The fighting broke out last week when the abduction of a Druze truck driver on a public highway set off a series of revenge attacks, and resulted in tribal fighters from all over the country streaming into Suwayda in support of the Bedouin community there.

The clashes drew in Syrian government troops, too.

Israel also intervened in the conflict on Wednesday, carrying out heavy air attacks on Suwayda and Syria’s capital, Damascus, claiming it was to protect the Druze after leaders of the minority group accused government forces of abuses against them.

The fighting has claimed the lives of at least 260 people and wounded 1,700 others, according to the Syrian Ministry of Health. Other groups, however, put the figure at more than 900 killed.

It is the latest challenge to the control of al-Sharaa’s government, which took over after rebel groups toppled President Bashar al-Assad in December.

Al-Sharaa, in a televised statement on Saturday, called on all parties to lay down arms and help the government restore peace.

“While we thank the [Bedouin] clans for their heroic stance we call on them to adhere to the ceasefire and follow the orders of the state,” he said. “All should understand this moment requires unity and full cooperation so we can overcome these challenges and preserve our country from foreign interference and internal sedition.”

He condemned Israel’s intervention in the unrest, saying it “pushed the country into a dangerous phase that threatened its stability”.

Following the president’s call, Bedouin groups confirmed leaving the city of Suwayda.

“Following consultations with all members of Suwayda’s clans and tribes, we have decided to adhere to the ceasefire, prioritise reason and restraint, and allow the state’s authorised institutions the space to carry out their responsibilities in restoring security and stability,” they said in a statement.

“Therefore, we declare that all our fighters have been withdrawn from the city of Suwayda,” they added.

Al Jazeera’s Mohamed Vall, reporting from the Syrian capital, Damascus, said the Druze, too, seem to accept the truce.

“Hikmat Al Hajri, a prominent spiritual leader, has called for all Bedouin fighters to be escorted safely out of Suwayda,” he said.

“It has been a volatile week. The abduction of a Druze truck driver for a few hours on a public highway led to acts of revenge and the killing of hundreds of people. More than 80,000 civilians fled Suwayda, houses and infrastructure destroyed. So while there is hope, there is also doubt that this conflict is over,” he added.

World welcome truce

Jordan meanwhile hosted talks with Syria and the US on efforts to consolidate the ceasefire in Suwayda.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, his Syrian counterpart Asaad al-Shibani and US special envoy for Syria Thomas Barak “discussed the situation in Syria and efforts to consolidate the ceasefire reached around Suwayda Governorate to prevent bloodshed and preserve the safety of civilians,” according to a readout by the Jordanian government.

The three officials agreed on “practical steps” to support the ceasefire in Suwayda, including the release of detainees held by all parties, Syrian security force deployments and community reconciliation efforts.

Safadi also welcomed the Syrian government’s “commitment to holding accountable all those responsible for violations against Syrian citizens” in the Suwayda area, the statement said.

Countries around the world also called for the truce to be upheld.

The United Kingdom’s Foreign Secretary David Lammy said in a post on X that he was horrified by the violence in southern Syria and said “a sustainable ceasefire is vital”.

France’s Foreign Ministry stressed the need for “Syrian authorities to ensure the safety and rights of all segments of the Syrian people” and called for investigations into abuses against civilians in Suwayda.

Japan also expressed concern over the violence, including the Israeli strikes, and called for the ceasefire to be implemented swiftly.

It added that it “strongly urges all parties concerned to exercise maximum restraint, preserve Syria’s territorial integrity and national unity, and respect its independence and sovereignty”.