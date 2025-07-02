What is the partial verdict in the Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial?

Jurors have been asked to keep deliberating after they were unable to reach a full verdict.

The jury in the Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking criminal trial has returned a verdict on four of the five charges the music mogul faces, the judge overseeing his case said on Tuesday.

Judge Arun Subramanian reasoned that, following two days of deliberations, it was too soon to give up on reaching a verdict on all five counts. Subramanian told the jury to continue weighing the last remaining charge.

Deliberations continue on Wednesday.

If convicted of sex trafficking or racketeering, the former billionaire – known for elevating hip-hop in United States culture – could face life in prison. Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to all five charges against him.

What is a partial verdict?

In the US criminal justice system, a partial verdict occurs when a jury reaches a unanimous decision on some, but not all, of the charges against a defendant.

This typically happens in cases involving multiple counts, where the jury agrees on a verdict for certain charges but remains deadlocked on others.

Partial verdicts help ensure that the judicial process is not delayed indefinitely owing to a lack of consensus on every count.

Combs’s partial verdict comes after a seven-week trial in which two of the music mogul’s former girlfriends testified that he physically and sexually abused them.

His lawyers acknowledged that the Bad Boy Records founder, once famed for hosting lavish parties, was at times violent in his domestic relationships.

But they said the sexual activity described by prosecutors was consensual.

The 12-member jury began deliberating on Monday following closing arguments, which concluded last week.

Which charge against Diddy is the jury still undecided about?

The jury has been unable to reach a verdict on a charge of racketeering conspiracy, because there were “unpersuadable opinions on both sides”, they said.

Racketeering carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Judge Subramanian instructed the jury to continue deliberating on the racketeering conspiracy count. The jury will resume deliberations at 9am EDT (13:00 GMT) on Wednesday.

What are the other charges against Diddy?

After two days of deliberations, the jury did reach a verdict on four other charges: two counts of sex trafficking and two of transportation to engage in prostitution.

A conviction for sex trafficking carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Transportation to engage in prostitution, which involves arranging to fly sex workers across state lines, carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Earlier on Tuesday, the jury asked to review portions of the testimony by the rhythm and blues singer Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, who testified that Combs had forced her to take part in “freak-offs” throughout their decade-long relationship, which amounted to sex trafficking.

The testimony the jury asked to review related to a 2016 incident at an InterContinental hotel in Los Angeles, when a surveillance camera captured footage of Combs kicking and dragging Ventura in a hallway.

Prosecutors said that at the time of the incident, Ventura was attempting to leave a “freak-off” – Combs’s term for a drug-fuelled sex marathon in which he would watch Ventura have sex with a paid male escort while he masturbated and sometimes filmed.

Prosecutors argued that this conduct amounted to sex trafficking because Combs used force and threats to cut off financial support or release sex tapes of Ventura to coerce her to take part in the performances, and because the escorts were paid.

Another former girlfriend “Jane”, who testified under a pseudonym to protect her identity, also claimed that Combs forced her into drug-fuelled sex sessions with male sex workers.

What is racketeering?

Racketeering – the charge against Diddy on which the jury is undecided – involves a set of illegal activities in which an individual commits at least two related crimes within 10 years as part of a larger criminal enterprise.

The law is designed to target not just isolated crimes but the broader structures behind them, such as gangs or corrupt businesses.

Racketeering charges are used to dismantle criminal organisations by linking individuals to coordinated and systemic illegal conduct.

Prosecutors allege that for more than two decades, Combs led a criminal enterprise – abetted by his associates and employees – which worked to cover up a range of crimes including sex trafficking, forced labour, drug distribution, bribery and obstruction of justice.

What will happen next in the trial?

The judge has ordered the jury to continue its closed-door discussions for a third day after the panel of eight men and four women said on Tuesday that it was unable to reach a consensus on the count of racketeering.

Judge Subramanian urged the jurors to keep trying to come to a unanimous decision. The jury may potentially continue deliberating on July 3, when the court is normally closed ahead of the July 4 public holiday.

To gain a conviction on the racketeering charge, prosecutors need to prove that Combs established a criminal enterprise, or a coordinated plan between the musician and at least one other person. That may prove difficult.

For their part, the prosecution urged the judge to use an Allen charge, more colloquially known as a “dynamite charge”, which is a set of instructions given to a hung jury to press its members to reach a unanimous decision.

Allen charges are controversial, as some believe they can put undue pressure on juries, forcing them to change their stances or cave to peer pressure.

How has Diddy reacted to the partial verdict?

The rapper chose not to testify during the trial. Instead, his lawyers built their arguments through lengthy cross-examinations of the witnesses called by the prosecution.

But after the jury delivered its partial verdict on Tuesday and then exited the room, a subdued Combs sat in his chair for a few minutes.

As he stood to leave, he faced his relatives and supporters in the audience, blew a kiss and tapped his heart, as he frequently has done at the start and end of each day.

Then he paused before his mother and exchanged a few words, telling her, “Love you” and “I’ll be alright”.

Marshals then led him from the room.

What are the possible outcomes for Diddy if he is found guilty of all charges?

These are the possible penal outcomes if Combs is found guilty:

Count 1: Racketeering conspiracy – up to life in prison.

Count 2: Sex-trafficking of Cassie Ventura – a minimum of 15 years and maximum of life in prison.

Count 3: Transporting individuals including but not limited to Cassie Ventura to engage in prostitution – a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Count 4: Sex-trafficking of “Jane” – a minimum of 15 years and maximum of life in prison.

Count 5: Transporting individuals including but not limited to Jane to engage in prostitution – a maximum of 10 years in prison.

As such, Combs could face 15 years to life in prison if he is convicted of all charges.