US halts some weapons shipments to Ukraine

Missiles for Patriot air defence systems and Hellfire missiles are among items being held back, according to US media.

The United States says it is halting some weapons deliveries to Kyiv that were promised under the Biden administration, as Russia intensifies its attacks on Ukraine.

The Biden-era pledges, which included various munitions to bolster Ukraine’s defences, are now under review as the Pentagon reassesses current inventory levels. The move could signal a shift in priorities under President Donald Trump, who has pressed for a more restrained global military posture.

“This decision was made to put America’s interests first following a review of our nation’s military support and assistance to other countries across the globe,” said White House spokesperson Anna Kelly in a statement on Tuesday.

The internal assessment by the Pentagon found some stockpiles “too low” to justify immediate transfer to Ukraine, said a US official who spoke on condition of anonymity, according to Politico, which first reported the halt of military aid.

“America’s military has never been more ready and more capable,” said Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell, noting a major tax and defence spending bill in Congress would help modernise systems for long-term deterrence.

Politico and other US media reported that missiles for Patriot air defence systems, precision artillery and Hellfire missiles are among the items being held back.

Russia intensifies assault

The delay comes at a precarious moment for Ukraine, as Russia intensifies its aerial bombardment in one of the heaviest phases of the war. Hopes for a ceasefire – long championed by Trump – have faded further, with talks between Kyiv and Moscow stalled.

Advertisement

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, the US has provided more than $66bn in weapons and security assistance to Ukraine.

Throughout the war, Washington has also urged its allies to supply air defence systems, particularly Patriot missile batteries. However, many NATO members remain reluctant to give up the systems, particularly countries in Eastern Europe that are wary of Russia.

Trump, who met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during last week’s NATO summit, acknowledged Ukraine’s request for more Patriots.

“They do want to have the antimissile missiles, OK, as they call them – the Patriots,” Trump said. “We’re going to see if we can make some available. We need them, too. We’re supplying them to Israel, and they’re very effective. Hard to believe how effective.”

Elbridge Colby, undersecretary for policy at the US Department of Defense, said the administration was exploring ways to balance continued support for Ukraine with readiness at home.

“The department is rigorously examining and adapting its approach,” Colby said, “while preserving US forces’ readiness for current defence priorities.”