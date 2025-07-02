Paramount agrees to pay $16m to settle Trump lawsuit over CBS interview

‘The settlement does not include a statement of apology or regret,’ said Paramount.

United States media giant Paramount has agreed to pay $16m to settle a lawsuit filed by President Donald Trump over the editing of a 2024 interview aired by CBS, its subsidiary.

The payout announced on Wednesday will go towards Trump’s planned presidential library, with Paramount stating the funds would not be given to him “directly or indirectly”.

The case stems from a broadcast of 60 Minutes featuring then-Vice President Kamala Harris, which Trump alleged had been deceptively edited to benefit the Democratic Party before the 2024 election. Trump initially sought $10bn in damages, later raising the claim to $20bn.

While CBS had described the lawsuit as “completely without merit” and sought its dismissal, the case proceeded to mediation in April. “The settlement does not include a statement of apology or regret,” the company statement added.

As part of the settlement, 60 Minutes will begin releasing interview transcripts with future presidential candidates following their broadcast, except where legal or national security concerns apply.

Trump had alleged that the edited Harris interview – in which her comments on Israel’s war on Gaza appeared inconsistent – violated the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices-Consumer Protection Act, which makes it illegal to use false, misleading or deceptive acts in commerce.

Legal analysts and press freedom groups have raised concerns over Trump’s use of consumer protection laws against media outlets, warning it may be a tactic to sidestep constitutional protections afforded to journalists, who can only be held liable for defamation against public figures if they say something they knew or should have known was false.

Neither the White House nor Trump’s legal team has commented on the settlement.

The settlement follows a decision by Disney-owned ABC News in December to settle a defamation suit with a $15m donation to Trump’s library and issue a public apology over inaccurate on-air comments.

In January, Meta – parent company of Facebook and Instagram – agreed to pay $25m to resolve a lawsuit over the suspension of Trump’s accounts following the January 6 Capitol riot.