The Adam Marine 12 was being transported to a new location when it capsized, leaving 22 injured.

An oil-drilling barge has sunk in the Gulf of Suez, killing at least four crew members and leaving four others unaccounted for.

The Egyptian government said on Wednesday that 22 people were injured when the Adam Marine 12 sank the previous night in the Gebel el-Zeit area in the Gulf of Suez.

The barge was being towed to a new location when it capsized, Egyptian media reported.

Four of the injured people were airlifted to hospital, with 18 others transported by ambulance, Egypt’s Ministry of Health said on social media.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources posted pictures of Minister Karim Badawi visiting survivors in El Gouna hospital in Hurghada on Wednesday, accompanied by Labour Minister Mohammed Jibran and Red Sea Governor Amr Hanafi.

Hanafi said ships from the Egyptian navy joined the search-and-rescue efforts for the missing crewmen.

Gebel el-Zeit is a major Egyptian oil production site about 300km (186 miles) south of the Suez Canal.