Vehicle driven into crowd in Los Angeles, injuring more than 20: LAFD

The Los Angeles Fire Department in California, United States has said a vehicle has been driven into a crowd of people in East Hollywood, injuring more than 20.

Up to five people are in critical condition, a further eight to 10 are said to be in serious condition, and another 10-15 are in fair condition, the department reported Saturday.

There are reports that the driver of the vehicle lost consciousness, drove into a taco cart and subsequently ran into a large number of people outside the club.

The incident occurred at about 2:00am (09:00 GMT) on Santa Monica Boulevard.

LAFD Alert- #EastHollywood Traffic with Multiple Patients 4661 W Santa Monica Bl MAP: https://t.co/714PH0XwN5 FS35; DETAILS: https://t.co/jwSEQFLOnw — LAFD 🔥 (@LAFD) July 19, 2025

