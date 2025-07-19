News

Vehicle driven into crowd in Los Angeles, injuring more than 20: LAFD

(Al Jazeera)
Published On 19 Jul 2025

The Los Angeles Fire Department in California, United States has said a vehicle has been driven into a crowd of people in East Hollywood, injuring more than 20.

Up to five people are in critical condition, a further eight to 10 are said to be in serious condition, and another 10-15 are in fair condition, the department reported Saturday.

There are reports that the driver of the vehicle lost consciousness, drove into a taco cart and subsequently ran into a large number of people outside the club.

The incident occurred at about 2:00am (09:00 GMT) on Santa Monica Boulevard.

