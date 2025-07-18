UK sanctions senior Russian intelligence officers over cyberattacks

The UK sanctions three units of the Russian military intelligence GRU agency and 18 of its officers.

The United Kingdom says it has sanctioned more than 20 Russian spies, hackers and agencies over what it called a “sustained campaign of malicious cyber activity” to destabilise Europe.

The Foreign Office said on Friday it was sanctioning three units of the Russian military intelligence GRU agency and 18 of its officers.

Those sanctioned include officers it said were involved in preparing the attack against Ukraine’s Mariupol theatre in the first month of the war in 2022, which killed hundreds of civilians of taking shelter inside the building.

It also sanctioned those it accuses of involvement in targeting former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, who were the victims of a nerve agent Novichok poisoning attack in 2018 in the UK.

“GRU spies are running a campaign to destabilise Europe, undermine Ukraine’s sovereignty and threaten the safety of British citizens,” Foreign Secretary David Lammy said in a statement.

The UK also said Russia had targeted media outlets, telecoms providers, political and democratic institutions, and energy infrastructure in the UK.

British authorities have repeatedly accused Moscow of orchestrating malign activity, ranging from traditional espionage and actions to undermine democracy, to sabotage and assassinations.

Russia denies claims

Earlier this month, three men were convicted over an arson attack on a Ukrainian-linked business in London that police said was carried out at the behest of the Wagner mercenary group.

Moscow has rejected such accusations, saying they were politically motivated and that it posed no threat to the UK.

Advertisement

In addition to the sanctions aimed at GRU, the British foreign ministry said it was sanctioning three leaders of the “African Initiative,” which it said was a Russian-funded social media content mill conducting information operations in West Africa.

The UK has recently ramped up its military spending to help change its approach to defence, partly to address threats from Russia, nuclear risks and cyberattacks.

The European Union and NATO also issued statements on Friday condemning what they described as Russia’s destabilising hybrid activities.

The UK move came on the same day the EU approved a new host of stiff sanctions against Russia over its war in Ukraine.

The EU sanctions package includes a lower oil price cap, a ban on transactions with Nord Stream gas pipelines, and the targeting of more shadow fleet ships.