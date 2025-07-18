Hamas says Israel rejected ceasefire deal releasing all captives in Gaza

Abu Obeida says there will be no guarantee of a return to partial deals if Israel leaves the negotiating table again.

The spokesperson of the military wing of Hamas has said Israel rejected a ceasefire agreement that would release all captives held in Gaza, and pledged that the group is prepared for a lengthy war if there is no deal.

Abu Obeida, the longtime spokesperson of the Qassam Brigades, said in a nearly 20-minute prerecorded video released on Friday that the group had in recent months offered a “comprehensive deal” that would release all captives at once – but it was rejected by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his far-right ministers.

“It has become clear to us that the government of the criminal Netanyahu has no real interest in the captives because they are soldiers,” he said, adding that Hamas favours a deal that guarantees an end to the war, a withdrawal of Israeli forces, and entry of humanitarian aid for besieged Palestinians.

If Israel withdraws from this round of indirect talks held in Qatar, Abu Obeida said, then Hamas does not guarantee a return to any partial deals, including a 60-day deal currently under discussion that would see 10 captives released.

Hamas is still holding 50 people in Gaza, about 20 of whom are believed to be alive.

In his first video message since early March, Abu Obeida also said Hamas fighters are “ready to continue a long battle of attrition” and will keep up ambushes across Gaza with the aim of killing or capturing invading Israeli soldiers.

He slammed the leaders of Arab and Islamic nations, as well, for their inaction in face of the “genocide” being committed by Israel, saying, “Your necks are burdened with the blood of tens of thousands of innocents who were betrayed by your silence.”

The comments come as the talks in Doha have not led to any results as Israel insists on maintaining and expanding military control over Gaza, including the Morag Corridor and the new Magen Oz Corridor that respectively separate Rafah and Khan Younis in the south from the rest of the enclave.

As soldiers continue to block humanitarian aid to the besieged population and kill starving Palestinians at sites run by the controversial GHF, Israel is also advancing with plans to build a concentration camp on the ruins of Rafah despite international criticism.

At least 41 Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces on Friday, medical sources confirmed to Al Jazeera.

Latest figures by Gaza’s Ministry of Health show that more than 58,667 Palestinians have been killed and 139,974 others wounded since the start of the war in October 2023, including at least 7,843 killed and 27,993 injured since Israel broke the last ceasefire in March.

The ministry added that an “unprecedented” number of starved people of all ages, including children, are arriving at emergency departments of the few hospitals left partially standing in Gaza in a state of extreme exhaustion and fatigue.