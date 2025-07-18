Brazil police raid former president Jair Bolsonaro’s home, headquarters

Raids come as Trump threatens Brazil with tariffs over Bolsonaro trial for seeking to overturn election loss.

Federal police have raided the home and headquarters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, according to multiple reports.

Police in a statement on Friday said they had issued search warrants ordered by the country’s Supreme Court, but did not name Bolsonaro, who governed Latin America’s largest country from 2019 to 2022.

Bolsonaro is currently on trial before Brazil’s Supreme Court on charges of plotting to stop President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva from taking office in January 2023 following his election loss.

Local media also reported that Bolsonaro had been ordered to wear an ankle bracelet, stop using social media and cease communications with his son Eduardo, a Brazilian lawmaker who has been lobbying in Washington, DC on behalf of his father.

The search comes as US President Donald Trump, whose supporters also sought to overturn his election loss in January 2021, has threatened Brazil with 50 percent tariffs on Brazilian goods if Bolsonaro was not granted legal reprieve.

More to come…