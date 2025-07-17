Fifty people killed, injured in huge fire at hypermarket in Iraq’s Kut

At least 50 people have been killed and injured in a huge fire at a hypermarket in Kut city in eastern Iraq, the INA state news agency has reported, quoting the province’s governor.

Videos on social media showed flames engulfing a five-storey building in Kut overnight, where firefighters were trying to contain the fire.

The Wasjit province governor Mohammed al-Mayahi said the fire broke out in a hyper market and a restaurant. Families were having dinner, shopping when fire broke out, he said.

Firefighters rescued a number of people and put out fire, the governor added.

Three days of mourning have been announced and an investigation has been launched. Investigation results will be released within 48 hours.

“A tragedy and a calamity have befallen us,” the governor said.

“We have filed lawsuits against the owner of the building and the mall,” INA quoted the governor as saying.

More to come…