Emmy nominations 2025: The contenders in key categories
The nominees for the 2025 Primetime Emmy Awards have been announced.
Actors Harvey Guillen and Brenda Song revealed the nominations at the Television Academy’s Wolf Theater in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday in advance of the 77th annual ceremony.
Severance stood out from the competition, earning 27 Emmy nods, while Apple TV’s The Studio topped the comedy categories with 23 nominations. HBO’s dark Batman spinoff, The Penguin, secured 24 nominations.
Here is the list of nominees in key categories:
Drama series
- Andor
- Paradise
- Severance
- Slow Horses
- The Diplomat
- The Pitt
- The Last of Us
- The White Lotus
Comedy series
- Hacks
- The Bear
- The Studio
- Only Murders in the Building
- Abbott Elementary
- Nobody Wants This
- Shrinking
- What We Do in the Shadows
Limited series
- Adolescence
- The Penguin
- Dying for Sex
- Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- Black Mirror
Drama actor
- Sterling K Brown, Paradise
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
- Adam Scott, Severance
- Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Drama actress
- Kathy Bates, Matlock
- Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
- Britt Lower, Severance
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Kerry Russell, The Diplomat
Comedy actor
- Seth Rogen, The Studio
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen-White, The Bear
- Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
- Jason Segel, Shrinking
Comedy actress
- Uzo Aduba, The Residence
- Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Jean Smart, Hacks
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Reality competition
- The Amazing Race
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Survivor
- Top Chef
- The Traitors
Talk show
- The Daily Show with Jon Stewart
- Jimmy Kimmel Live
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Animated programme
- The Dirt Under Your Nails
- Arcane
- They Slug Horses, Don’t They?
- Bob’s Burgers
- Cliff’s Edge
- Common Side Effects
- Spider Rose
- Love, Death + Robots
- Bart’s Birthday
Supporting actress, drama series
- Patricia Arquette, Severance
- Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
- Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
- Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
- Parker Posey, The White Lotus
- Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
- Aimee Lee Wood, The White Lotus
Supporting actor, drama series
- Zach Cherry, Severance
- Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
- Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
- James Marsden, Paradise
- Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus
- Tramell Tillman, Severance
- John Turturro, Severance
Lead actor, limited series
- Colin Farrell, The Penguin
- Stephen Graham, Adolescence
- Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
- Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief
- Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Lead actress, limited series
- Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
- Meghann Fahy, Sirens
- Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
- Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
- Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Supporting actress, limited series
- Erin Doherty, Adolescence
- Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent
- Deirdre O’Connell, The Penguin
- Chloe Sevigny, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex
- Christine Tremarco, Adolescence
Supporting actor, limited series
- Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent
- Owen Cooper, Adolescence
- Rob Delaney, Dying for Sex
- Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent
- Ashley Walters, Adolescence
Supporting actor, comedy series
- Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
- Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
- Harrison Ford, Shrinking
- Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
- Michael Urie, Shrinking
- Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Supporting actress, comedy series
- Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
- Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Outstanding television movie
- Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
- The Gorge
- Mountainhead
- Nonnas
Scripted variety series
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
- Saturday Night Live
Live variety special
- The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar
- Beyonce Bowl
- The Oscars
- SNL50: The Anniversary Special
- SNL50: The Homecoming Concert
Outstanding game show host
- Elizabeth Banks, Press Your Luck
- Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud
- Ken Jennings, Jeopardy!
- Colin Jost, Pop Culture Jeopardy!
- Jimmy Kimmel, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire
