Emmy nominations 2025: The contenders in key categories

Severance stood out from the competition earning 27 Emmy nods, while HBO’s dark Batman spinoff, The Penguin, secured 24 nominations.

Harvey Guillén and Brenda Song present the 77th Emmy Awards Nominations Announcements
Brenda Song and Harvey Guillen present the 77th Emmy Awards Nominations on Tuesday [Danny Moloshok/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Content Services]
Published On 16 Jul 2025

The nominees for the 2025 Primetime Emmy Awards have been announced.

Actors Harvey Guillen and Brenda Song revealed the nominations at the Television Academy’s Wolf Theater in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday in advance of the 77th annual ceremony.

Severance stood out from the competition, earning 27 Emmy nods, while Apple TV’s The Studio topped the comedy categories with 23 nominations. HBO’s dark Batman spinoff, The Penguin, secured 24 nominations.

Here is the list of nominees in key categories:

Drama series

  • Andor
  • Paradise
  • Severance
  • Slow Horses
  • The Diplomat
  • The Pitt
  • The Last of Us
  • The White Lotus

Comedy series

  • Hacks
  • The Bear
  • The Studio
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Abbott Elementary
  • Nobody Wants This
  • Shrinking
  • What We Do in the Shadows

Limited series

  • Adolescence
  • The Penguin
  • Dying for Sex
  • Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
  • Black Mirror

Drama actor

  • Sterling K Brown, Paradise
  • Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
  • Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
  • Adam Scott, Severance
  • Noah Wyle, The Pitt
This image released by Disney shows James Marsden, left, and Sterling K. Brown in a scene from "Paradise."
James Marsden, left, and Sterling K Brown in a scene from Paradise [Brian Roedel/Disney/AP]

Drama actress

  • Kathy Bates, Matlock
  • Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
  • Britt Lower, Severance
  • Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
  • Kerry Russell, The Diplomat

Comedy actor

  • Seth Rogen, The Studio
  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
  • Jeremy Allen-White, The Bear
  • Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
  • Jason Segel, Shrinking
This image released by Apple TV+ shows Seth Rogen, left, and Catherine O'Hara in a scene from The Studio
Seth Rogen and Catherine O’Hara in a scene from The Studio [Apple TV+ via AP]

Comedy actress

  • Uzo Aduba, The Residence
  • Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
  • Jean Smart, Hacks
  • Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
This image released by Netflix shows Kristen Bell, left, and Adam Brody in a scene from "Nobody Wants This."
Kristen Bell and Adam Brody in a scene from Nobody Wants This [Stefania Rosini/Netflix via AP]

Reality competition

  • The Amazing Race
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Survivor
  • Top Chef
  • The Traitors

Talk show

  • The Daily Show with Jon Stewart
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live
  • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Animated programme

  • The Dirt Under Your Nails
  • Arcane
  • They Slug Horses, Don’t They?
  • Bob’s Burgers
  • Cliff’s Edge
  • Common Side Effects
  • Spider Rose
  • Love, Death + Robots
  • Bart’s Birthday

Supporting actress, drama series

  • Patricia Arquette, Severance
  • Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
  • Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
  • Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
  • Parker Posey, The White Lotus
  • Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
  • Aimee Lee Wood, The White Lotus
This image released by Apple TV+ shows Adam Scott, left, and Britt Lower in a scene from "Severance." (Apple TV+ via AP)
Adam Scott and Britt Lower in a scene from Severance [Apple TV+ via AP]

Supporting actor, drama series

  • Zach Cherry, Severance
  • Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
  • Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
  • James Marsden, Paradise
  • Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus
  • Tramell Tillman, Severance
  • John Turturro, Severance

Lead actor, limited series

  • Colin Farrell, The Penguin
  • Stephen Graham, Adolescence
  • Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
  • Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief
  • Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
This image released by HBO shows Colin Farrell in a scene from the Penguin
Colin Farrell in a scene from The Penguin [HBO via AP]

Lead actress, limited series

  • Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
  • Meghann Fahy, Sirens
  • Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
  • Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
  • Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
This image released by Apple TV+ shows Cate Blanchett in a scene from "Disclaimer."
Cate Blanchett in a scene from Disclaimer [Sanja Bucko/Apple TV+ via AP]

Supporting actress, limited series

  • Erin Doherty, Adolescence
  • Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent
  • Deirdre O’Connell, The Penguin
  • Chloe Sevigny, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
  • Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex
  • Christine Tremarco, Adolescence

Supporting actor, limited series

  • Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
  • Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent
  • Owen Cooper, Adolescence
  • Rob Delaney, Dying for Sex
  • Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent
  • Ashley Walters, Adolescence
This image released by Netflix shows Cooper Koch as Erik Menendez, center, and Nicholas Chavez as Lyle Menendez, right
Cooper Koch as Erik Menendez, centre, and Nicholas Chavez as Lyle Menendez, right, in a scene from Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story [Miles Crist/Netflix]

Supporting actor, comedy series

  • Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
  • Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
  • Harrison Ford, Shrinking
  • Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
  • Michael Urie, Shrinking
  • Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
162 / 5,000 This image released by Apple TV+ shows Ike Barinholtz, from left, Kathryn Hahn, Chase Sui Wonders, and Seth Rogen in a scene from "The Studio."
Ike Barinholtz, from left, Kathryn Hahn, Chase Sui Wonders and Seth Rogen in a scene from The Studio [Apple TV+ via AP]

Supporting actress, comedy series

  • Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear
  • Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
  • Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
  • Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
  • Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
  • Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Outstanding television movie

  • Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
  • The Gorge
  • Mountainhead
  • Nonnas
This image released by Universal Pictures shows Hugh Grant, left, and Renée Zellweger in a scene from "Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy."
Hugh Grant and Renée Zellweger in a scene from Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy [Universal Pictures/AP]

Scripted variety series

  • Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
  • Saturday Night Live
John Oliver accepts the award for outstanding scripted variety series for "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver" during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles
John Oliver from Last Week Tonight With John Oliver [File: Chris Pizzello/AP]

Live variety special

  • The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar
  • Beyonce Bowl
  • The Oscars
  • SNL50: The Anniversary Special
  • SNL50: The Homecoming Concert

Outstanding game show host

  • Elizabeth Banks, Press Your Luck
  • Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud
  • Ken Jennings, Jeopardy!
  • Colin Jost, Pop Culture Jeopardy!
  • Jimmy Kimmel, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

