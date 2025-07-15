Russia says it needs time to ‘analyse’ Trump’s Ukraine announcements

Kremlin says US president’s recent statements were ‘very serious’ and that it needs ‘time to analyse’ remarks.

The Kremlin has said that US President Donald Trump’s recent statements, including a threat to impose sanctions on Russia’s trading partners, are serious and require time to assess.

Amid growing frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump on Monday announced new deliveries of weapons, including Patriot missile systems, to Ukraine via NATO and said that buyers of Russian exports could face severe tariffs if Moscow fails to agree to a peace deal within 50 days, signalling a major policy shift in Washington.

“The US president’s statements are very serious. Some of them are addressed personally to President Putin,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow on Tuesday.

“We certainly need time to analyse what was said in Washington. And if and when President Putin deems it necessary, he will definitely comment.”

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev mocked Trump’s announcement, calling it a “theatrical ultimatum” and saying that “Russia didn’t care”. Medvedev, who now serves as deputy chair of Russia’s Security Council, has frequently issued strident remarks throughout the war.

Russian Senator Konstantin Kosachev was similarly dismissive. Writing on Telegram, he said Trump’s announcement would have no impact on public sentiment in Russia and claimed the United States was setting a trap for Europe — forcing NATO states to pay for weapons that would primarily benefit the US arms industry.

“Only the American military-industrial complex will profit from this,” Kosachev said.

Olesia Horiainova, co-founder of the Ukrainian Security and Cooperation Center, expressed hope that the US would continue to sell weaponry to Ukraine and called for “harsher” sanctions on Russia, which, she said, “is showing no signs of being interested” in “stopping the war”.

She told Al Jazeera that US sanctions on purchasers of Russian oil could have a major impact on Russia’s economy.

“Every dollar that is put into Russia’s economy right now is being spent on the war – so, yes, if the sanctions will be imposed eventually on Russia in 50 days, or earlier hopefully, it will feel that hugely.”

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte suggested that Brazil, China and India could be among the countries impacted if they continue to trade with Russia following Trump’s warning.

“My encouragement to these three countries, particularly is, if you live now in Beijing, or in Delhi, or you are the president of Brazil, you might want to take a look into this, because this might hit you very hard,” Rutte said.

“So please make the phone call to Vladimir Putin and tell him that he has to get serious about peace talks, because otherwise this will slam back on Brazil, on India and on China in a massive way,” he said.

Europeans promise to support weapons shipments

Several European countries pledged to support Trump’s proposal to send more weapons to Ukraine.

Denmark’s Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said Copenhagen would “do its part” to finance Patriot systems for Ukraine, though he gave no specifics. “It seems the US is finally on the right side,” Rasmussen told reporters in Brussels.

The Netherlands and Sweden also said they were exploring ways to support the initiative. Sweden’s Defence Minister Pal Jonson welcomed Trump’s pressure on Russia and confirmed Stockholm would contribute to the delivery of weapons, though details remained unclear.

Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys said the announcements showed that “leadership is once again coming from the US.”

EU sanctions package stalls

But in a sign that European unity regarding Russia’s war on Ukraine remains fragile, the European Union’s planned 18th sanctions package stalled on Tuesday after Slovakia requested a delay in the vote. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who visited the Kremlin last year, said the move reflected domestic political concerns over gas supplies amid a looming ban on Russian imports from 2028.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas voiced frustration at the setback. “I’m really sad the sanctions didn’t get approved,” she said. “But I hope they will be passed tomorrow.”

Kallas added that the EU welcomes Trump’s commitment to defending Ukraine but said Washington must also “share the burden”.

In a separate move, the European Council imposed asset freezes on five Russian judicial officials accused of persecuting opposition figure Alexei Gorinov, citing human rights violations.