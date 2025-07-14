Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,236
Here are the key events on day 1,236 of Russia’s war on Ukraine.
Published On 14 Jul 2025
Here is how things stand on Monday, July 14:
Fighting:
- Russian drone attacks killed a 53-year-old Ukrainian man in Ukraine’s Sumy region and left parts of the city of Sumy without power, the Kyiv Independent reported, citing local authorities.
- Ukraine’s SBU intelligence service said it killed several Russian secret service agents during an operation to arrest them in the Kyiv region on Sunday. The SBU said it believed the agents were behind the killing of its colonel, Ivan Voronych, in Kyiv on Thursday.
- Russia’s Ministry of Defence said its forces have captured the villages of Mykolaivka and Myrne in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region.
- The United Nations’s nuclear watchdog reported hearing hundreds of rounds of small arms fire late on Saturday at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is occupied by Russian forces. The agency described the shots as unusual and said that it was seeking further information about the incident.
Weapons
- United States President Donald Trump said Washington would send Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine, without specifying how many, just two weeks after Washington said it would pause some arms deliveries for Kyiv. “I haven’t agreed on the number yet, but they’re going to have some because they do need protection,” he told reporters.
- Top Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, a key Trump ally, told the CBS News broadcaster that he expects an influx of US weapons shipments to Ukraine to begin soon. “The game… is about to change,” he said. “I expect, in the coming days, you will see weapons flowing at a record level to help Ukraine defend themselves.”
Politics and diplomacy
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his government is preparing to receive Trump’s special envoy, Keith Kellogg, in Kyiv on Monday and said: “We count on the United States fully understanding what can be done to compel Russia to peace.”
- Zelenskyy also said Russian forces launched more than 1,800 long-range drones, more than 1,200 glide bombs and 83 missiles of various types at Ukraine in the past week.
- Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov met his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, in Beijing on Sunday and “discussed relations with the United States and prospects for resolving the Ukrainian crisis”, according to Moscow.
- French President Emmanuel Macron called for a massive boost to France’s defence spending, saying that freedom in Europe is facing a greater threat than at any time since the end of World War II.
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies