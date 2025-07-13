South African police minister suspended over corruption allegations

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has suspended his police minister “with immediate effect” over corruption allegations, a week after a provincial police chief made the accusations.

In a country facing endemic corruption, Sunday’s announcement was highly anticipated after a week of speculation over the fate of Senzo Mchunu, who became police minister a year ago after the general elections.

Mchunu, 67, who local media had suggested as a potential candidate from the centrist faction of the African National Congress (ANC) to succeed Ramaphosa, has rejected the allegations as “insinuations made without evidence or due processes”.

Ramaphosa also established a judicial commission of inquiry, with reports expected after three and six months.

“The commission will investigate the role of current or former senior officials in certain institutions who may have aided or abetted the alleged criminal activity, failed to act on credible intelligence or internal warnings, or benefitted financially or politically from a syndicate’s operations,” Ramaphosa said during a televised address.

Widespread corruption claims

KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi alleged on July 6 that Mchunu received payments from a corruption suspect.

Mkhwanazi also accused him of having played a role in dismantling a team investigating killings that shielded politically connected people.

The commissioner, speaking at a media briefing flanked by armed security forces, some with their faces masked, said he had opened a criminal investigation into the minister. He also accused other officials of obstructing police work against organised crime.

Mkhwanazi himself is under investigation for allegations of corruption in the awarding of a bulletproof vest contract, the weekly Sunday Times reported.

Firoz Cachalia, a law professor and member of the governing ANC, has been appointed as the interim police minister.

South Africa ranks 82nd in the world, according to the corruption perception index of the NGO Transparency International.

Most opposition parties on Sunday criticised Ramaphosa for putting Mchunu on a leave of absence instead of firing him.

“This was an opportunity to take South Africans into confidence, and to deal with these issues decisively. Instead, he calls for a commission of inquiry and expects South Africans to be patient when people are dying on a daily basis,” said Nhlamulo Ndhlela, the spokesperson of the opposition MK Party.