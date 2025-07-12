Iranian FM warns UN sanctions would ‘end’ Europe’s role in nuclear issue

Abbas Araghchi also says that Tehran is reviewing the details of a possible resumption of nuclear talks with the US.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has warned that any snapback of United Nations sanctions on the country “would signify the end of Europe’s role in the Iranian nuclear dossier“.

A clause in the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Iran and world powers, which United States President Donald Trump torpedoed in 2018 during his first term, allows for UN sanctions to be reimposed if Tehran breaches the deal.

Araghchi also said on Saturday that Tehran was reviewing the details of a possible resumption of nuclear talks with the US. “We are examining its timing, its location, its form, its ingredients, the assurances it requires” from Iran for possible negotiations.”

Separately, Araghchi said any talks with major powers would focus only on Iran’s nuclear activities, not its military capability.

“If negotiations are held … the subject of the negotiations will be only nuclear and creating confidence in Iran’s nuclear programme in return for the lifting of sanctions,” Araghchi told diplomats in Tehran.

“No other issues will be subject to negotiation.”

Last month, Israel unleashed large-scale strikes on Tehran’s nuclear sites, its military leaders, nuclear scientists and residential areas, killing hundreds.

Israel claimed its assault on June 13 was undertaken to “roll back the Iranian threat to Israel’s very survival”, according to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

But Iran said the war was an unprovoked aggression in violation of the UN Charter.

In the frenetic days that followed, Iran retaliated, and the two countries exchanged daily barrages of missiles.

The US later intervened on Israel’s behalf, deploying so-called “bunker buster” bombs and missiles to target the heavily fortified Fordow facility, as well as Natanz and Isfahan.

The final act in the 12-day conflict came when Iran responded by targeting a key US base in Qatar, with Trump announcing a ceasefire in the hours that followed.

After the conflict, Iran announced that it was suspending cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog, the IAEA, amid a deep distrust for the organisation.

Araghchi said on Saturday that cooperation with the nuclear agency “will take on a new form” after President Masoud Pezeshkian last week signed a law suspending Iran’s collaboration with the IAEA.

“Our cooperation with the agency has not stopped, but will take on a new form,” said Araghchi.

The new law outlines that any future inspection of Iran’s nuclear sites by the IAEA needs approval by the Supreme National Council.

On Thursday, Pezeshkian warned that the IAEA had to drop its “double standards” if it wanted to restore cooperation with Tehran.

The president added that “any repeated aggression against Iran will be met with a more decisive and regrettable response”.