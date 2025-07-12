News|Migration

At least 4 dead, 20 missing after boat sinks off Dominican Republic

Dominican authority says 17 other refugees and migrants rescued from the boat heading for Puerto Rico, a US territory.

Senior U.S. Border Patrol Agent David Rodriquez flies in a helicopter looking for illegal migrants 24 April 2004 near Mayaguez, Puerto Rico. A record number of migrants from the Dominican Republic are trying to illegally enter the United States through Puerto Rico. The total number of unlawful migrants attempting to enter Puerto Rico during the 2004 fiscal year is 5,756 as apposed to a total of 3, 477 for all of the 2003 fiscal year. Due to a sagging economy, rising cost of living and high unemployment people are fleeing the Dominican Republic in search of a better life. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP) FOR NEWSPAPERS AND TV USE ONLY *** Local Caption *** (Photo by JOE RAEDLE / Getty Images North America / Getty Images via AFP)
Over the years, refugees and migrants from the Dominican Republic and Haiti have been trying to illegally enter the United States through Puerto Rico [File: Joe Raedle/Getty Images via AFP]
Published On 12 Jul 2025

Four refugees and migrants have died and about 20 were missing after their boat capsized off the coast of the Dominican Republic in the Caribbean, authorities said, as Haitians and Dominicans continue to take life-threatening risks to make the crossing to what they hope is a better life.

The Dominican civil defence authority was quoted by AFP news agency as saying on Friday that 17 other people were rescued from the boat, which was carrying about 40 people and headed for Puerto Rico, a United States territory.

The Caribbean nation’s navy said it had rescued 10 Dominicans and seven Haitians. A child was among the survivors.

So-called “yola” migrant boats, such as the one that ran into trouble, are constructed from wood or fibreglass and do not comply with safety regulations, according to authorities.

Refugees and migrants pay as much as $7,000 for a one-way trip to Puerto Rico from the Dominican Republic, which shares the island of Hispaniola with crisis-torn Haiti.

Illegal migration from the Dominican Republic to Puerto Rico has been a growing phenomenon in the last decade.

In 2022, at least five people drowned and another 66 were rescued in an incident involving a suspected human smuggling boat near the uninhabited island of Mona, west of Puerto Rico.

Mona Island, a nature reserve, is located between the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico and has, over the years, been used by smugglers carrying people between the two. Those on that route are typically Dominican or Haitian.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

