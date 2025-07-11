News

‘Beyond horrific’: Several killed in Israeli attack on north Gaza school

‘Panic, fear, and terror that swept through the school overwhelming’ says survivor. of strike in Jabalia an-Nazla.

A Palestinian woman mourns a relative, killed in an overnight Israeli strike on the Halima Saadiya school, during a funeral in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip.
A Palestinian woman mourns a relative, killed in an Israeli strike on the Halima Saadiya school, during a funeral in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip on July 11, 2025. [Bashar Taleb/AFP]
Published On 11 Jul 2025

At least eight people have been killed, including children, in an Israeli bombardment of the Halimah al-Saadiyah School in Jabalia an-Nazla, in northern Gaza, where displaced Palestinians were sheltering, according to sources at al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City who spoke to Al Jazeera.

Several people were also injured in the attack. Survivors relayed a harrowing scene of inferno.

Recommended Stories

list of 3 itemsend of list

“I saw the whole area filled with dust – that’s when I realised the strike had hit this place,” Abu Haitham Khalla told Al Jazeera, standing among the rubble.

“The panic, fear, and terror that swept through the school was overwhelming. There were about 1,000 displaced people sheltering here – tents and classrooms all being used as refuge,” he said.

“So far, 10 people have been confirmed killed, in addition to many injuries – all of them women and children,” he added.

Another witness, Ahmed Khalla, said he found dead victims people lying on the floor of a classroom. “Children torn apart, charred. Women who had done absolutely nothing. The scenes were beyond horrific. I saw a little girl without a head – literally, without a head.”

 

Source: Al Jazeera

Advertisement