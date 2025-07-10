UK parliamentary committee seeks answers over US firm BCG’s role in Gaza

A parliamentary committee in the United Kingdom is demanding that a US consulting giant explain its activities in Gaza, including its role in establishing a controversial aid group under scrutiny over the killings of hundreds of Palestinians.

Labour Party MP Liam Byrne, who chairs the House of Commons Business and Trade Select Committee, asked Boston Consulting Group (BCG) in a letter on Wednesday for “clarification and information” about its work in the besieged enclave, adding that the query was part of the committee’s “scrutiny of the UK’s commercial, political and humanitarian links to the conflict”.

Byrne’s letter to BCG CEO Christoph Schweizer comes after The Financial Times reported on Friday that the firm had drawn up an estimate of the costs of relocating Palestinians from Gaza and signed a multimillion-dollar contract to help create the Israel- and US-backed GHF.

Gaza health authorities say that more than 700 Palestinians have been killed trying to access aid at distribution centres run by the GHF, which has been disavowed by the United Nations and numerous aid organisations.

The UK newspaper also reported on Monday that the Tony Blair Institute (TBI), run by the former British prime minister, participated in message groups and calls for a post-war development plan for Gaza that relied on BCG modelling.

In his letter, Byrne asked for a “clear and comprehensive response” to a list of questions, including a “detailed timeline” of when BCG began work on establishing the GHF.

Byrne also demanded information from BCG about other companies and institutions, as well as funding sources, linked to the creation of the group.

The GHF, which began operating in the bombarded Palestinian enclave in late May, has drawn widespread criticism amid numerous reports that its US security contractors and Israeli forces have opened fire on aid seekers.

While noting that BCG had ended its involvement with the GHF, and that some of the associated work had been “unauthorised”, Byrne said the firm should provide specific details on what activities were not authorised, “when and how” the work was undertaken, and what actions were made to correct those activities.

Byrne also called for more information about BCG’s work on proposals to relocate the population of Gaza, which have been condemned by Palestinians in the enclave, rights groups and the UN.

“Who commissioned or requested this work? Which individuals or entities . . . did BCG engage with in this context? Is any such work ongoing or active in any form? Were any UK-based organisations – including companies, NGOs, academics or think-tanks – involved?” Byrne said in the letter.

Byrne directed BCG to respond by July 22, “given the seriousness of these issues and the high level of public interest”.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also floated the idea of relocating Palestinians during his meetings this week with US President Donald Trump at the White House.

In a statement issued earlier this week, BCG said that “recent media reporting has misrepresented” the firm’s potential role in the post-war reconstruction of Gaza.

The firm said that two of its partners “failed to disclose the full nature of the work” they carried out without payment in helping to establish the GHF.

“These individuals then carried out subsequent unauthorised work. Their actions reflected a serious failure of judgment and adherence to our standards,” the company said, adding that the two partners had been fired.