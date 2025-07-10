Starmer and Macron to announce ‘one in, one out’ returns of asylum seekers

Crackdown on small boat arrivals similar to EU-Turkiye deal, comes as Starmer comes under increasing pressure from the hard right.

UK and France agree on need for new migration boat crossing ‘deterrent’

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron are finalising a “one in, one out” scheme to curb crossings of refugees and migrants in small boats across the English Channel.

The leaders are expected to announce the reciprocal returns deal, which would see the United Kingdom deporting people to France in return for a similar number with strong asylum cases and family connections in the country, at the close of their summit on Thursday.

The announcement will cap Macron’s three-day state visit to the UK, with Starmer intent on the need for a “new deterrent” to crack down on undocumented migration as support for the far-right anti-immigrant Reform UK party soars.

The policy, which is similar to a scheme used by the European Union and Turkiye, carries risks for Macron since his right-wing political critics may question why he has agreed to take back refugees and migrants wanting to live in Britain.

Sitting next to Macron at his Downing Street office ahead of Thursday’s summit, Starmer said the situation “cannot go on as it is”. “We’re bringing new tactics into play and a new level of intent to tackle illegal migration and break the business model of a criminal gang,” he said.

Macron said the two countries “shared the same resolve to fight against illegal criminal gangs, with strong coordination with other EU states”.

The scheme, which has led to “serious concerns” among some other European nations, could initially involve about 50 people a week, French daily Le Monde reported. That number tallies with UK media reports of 2,600 a year.

It would be scaled up later if a pilot scheme demonstrated “proof of concept”, according to The Times, quoting a UK government source.

More than 21,000 people have arrived on small boats this year – a record number. On Wednesday, Starmer’s office said he had told Macron that undocumented workers were increasingly being arrested to deter them from coming to Britain for jobs.

Macron’s visit, which has been big on ceremony, including a carriage procession to Windsor Castle with King Charles and a lavish state banquet, saw the French leader discuss other thorny issues with his UK counterpart, including Gaza and Ukraine.

The leaders pledged to order more Storm Shadow cruise missiles, now used in Ukraine, and signed an agreement to deepen their nuclear cooperation, which will say for the first time that the respective deterrents of both countries can be coordinated.

Starmer and Macron will also on Thursday dial into a meeting of the so-called “coalition of the willing” on Ukraine, a group of countries that could potentially deploy peacekeeping forces to the country.