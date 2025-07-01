Turkiye detains four over cartoon allegedly depicting Abrahamic prophets

Police in Turkiye have detained four people over a cartoon published by the satirical magazine LeMan, which critics say appeared to depict Prophet Muhammad and Prophet Moses shaking hands in the sky as missiles fell below in a war-like scene – a claim the magazine denies.

The cartoon, published last week, triggered a backlash from government officials and religious groups in Turkiye. On Tuesday, the Istanbul chief public prosecutor’s office announced a formal investigation under charges of “openly insulting religious values”.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya posted a video on X showing the arrest of cartoonist Dogan Pehlevan on Monday.

“I strongly condemn the shameless caricaturing of our Prophet,” Yerlikaya said. “This is not press freedom. This is not freedom of expression. These provocative acts, which insult our sacred values and deeply hurt Muslim consciences, will not go unpunished.”

He added that a total of six detention orders had been issued. Two people who were overseas have yet to be arrested.

Yerlikaya also said the magazine’s graphic designer and two other senior staffers were detained, along with the cartoonist.

Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc confirmed the investigation is proceeding under Article 216 of the Turkish Penal Code, which criminalises “incitement to hatred and enmity”.

In a statement posted on X, LeMan apologised to readers who were offended but insisted the cartoon had been misinterpreted. The magazine said Pehlevan aimed to highlight “the suffering of a Muslim man killed in Israeli attacks” and denied any attempt to mock Islam.

“The name Muhammad is among the most common in the Muslim world in honour of the Prophet. The cartoon does not portray him, nor was it intended to disrespect religious beliefs,” the magazine said, accusing critics of wilfully distorting its message.

LeMan urged authorities to investigate what it described as a targeted smear campaign and called for stronger protection of press freedom.

Later in the evening, videos surfaced online of crowds of protesters marching to LeMan’s office in Istanbul, kicking the building’s doors and chanting slogans.

The case has reignited debates in Turkiye over the boundaries of free expression and religious sensitivity.