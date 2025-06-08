Magnitude 6.3 earthquake shakes Colombia’s capital Bogota

Buildings reportedly shake and sirens blare around the Colombian capital as people rush into the streets.

A powerful magnitude 6.3 earthquake has shaken the Colombian capital of Bogota, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Reporters of the AFP news agency on the ground said buildings shook and sirens sounded around Bogota as people rushed out onto the streets for safety on Sunday.

The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ), however, said it was a magnitude 6.5 earthquake, with the epicentre at a depth of 10km (6.21 miles).

More to follow…