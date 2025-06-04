The water of Hajj: A simple illustrated guide to Zamzam

The wellspring in Mecca is believed to have been flowing for more than 4,000 years and continues to nourish pilgrims to this day.

The Hajj pilgrimage began on Wednesday. Some 1.8 million Muslims from across the globe are expected to gather in the Saudi holy city of Mecca for the annual gathering that will conclude on June 8.

Hajj is a once-in-a-lifetime obligation for all adult Muslims who are physically and financially able to make the journey.

Throughout the sacred pilgrimage, pilgrims drink from Zamzam, a wellspring believed to have been flowing for more than 4,000 years, nourishing them to this day.

But where does this water come from, and why does it hold such deep significance?

Where is the Zamzam well located?

Zamzam water comes from a well, located within the Grand Mosque of Mecca (Masjid al-Haram), some 21 metres (69 feet) east of the Kaaba.

The Zamzam well is beneath the Mataf area, which is the white marble-tiled space surrounding the Kaaba where pilgrims perform Tawaf.

In 1962, King Saud commissioned the expansion of the Mataf area to better accommodate the growing number of pilgrims. As part of this project, the opening of the Zamzam well was lowered and enclosed in a basement approximately 2.7 metres (9 feet) deep beneath the Mataf.

In 2003, the basement entrances were closed, and drinking fountains were relocated to the sides of the Mataf to allow for further expansion.

Today, pilgrims access Zamzam water through dispensers and fountains spread throughout the Grand Mosque.

Why is Zamzam important to Hajj and Umrah?

Zamzam water is deeply connected to the origins of Mecca and the story of Prophet Abraham (Ibrahim), his wife Hagar (Hajar), and their son Ishmael (Ismail).

According to Islamic tradition, Prophet Abraham left Hagar and baby Ishmael in the desert valley of Mecca by God’s command as a test of faith.

When their provisions ran out, Hagar ran back and forth seven times between the two small hills of Safa and Marwa searching for water.

God responded to her faith and struggle with a miracle: water began to gush from the ground near baby Ishmael’s feet – this became the Zamzam well.

This spring saved their lives and led to the settlement of Mecca, which today has a population of about 2.2 million.

During Hajj and Umrah, pilgrims re-enact Hagar’s search for water by walking seven times between the hills of Safa and Marwa in the ritual of Sa’i and drink Zamzam water following the tradition of the Prophet Muhammad, who praised its purity and healing qualities.

What does Zamzam mean?

According to Islamic tradition, when the Zamzam spring miraculously gushed forth near baby Ishmael’s feet, Hagar tried to contain the water, fearing it would run out.

She is said to have exclaimed “Zamzam”, which is often understood to mean “stop! stop!” or “hold! hold!” as she tried to stop the water from flowing away by gathering it around the spring.

What is the source of the Zamzam aquifer?

Zamzam water comes from a natural underground source beneath the Grand Mosque in Mecca. The well draws water from an aquifer, a layer of rock and sand that holds water, which is refilled by rainwater that seeps in from the surrounding Ibrahim Valley (Wadi Ibrahim) and nearby hills.

The Zamzam well is about 31 metres (101 feet) deep and was originally hand-dug. Water enters the well through loose sand and gravel in the top part, and also from cracks in the solid rock below.

Today, electric pumps bring the water up instead of the old rope-and-bucket method. The well itself is now closed to the public, but the water is available through fountains and dispensers around the Grand Mosque.

How much Zamzam is extracted daily?

The Zamzam well is considered to have flowed uninterrupted for more than 4,000 years. The continuous flow of water and its central role in Hajj and Umrah have been well-documented for centuries.

According to the General Authority for the Care & Management of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, extraction and consumption of Zamzam vary by season:

On regular days:

Water supply: At least 950,400 litres (251,000 US gallons) daily

Consumption: About 700,000 litres (185,000 US gallons) daily

Water supply: Up to 1.6 million litres (423,000 US gallons) daily

Consumption: Can reach 2 million litres (528,000 US gallons) daily due to the surge in pilgrims

According to the Saudi visa office, ​​Mecca is expecting to welcome 15 million Umrah pilgrims in 2025.

To manage this demand, the Zamzam well is monitored in real time using digital sensors that track water level, pH (potential of hydrogen; a measure of the acidity or alkalinity of a liquid), temperature, and conductivity. Additional monitoring wells across Wadi Ibrahim help assess how the entire aquifer responds to water use and rainfall.

The Zamzam Studies and Research Centre (ZSRC) estimates how much water can be safely extracted and advises the Grand Mosque authority on sustainable pumping levels. Each year, the Saudi Geological Survey (SGS) issues a pumping schedule, with peak demand during Ramadan and Dhul-Hijjah and the lowest in Muharram.

If water levels fall below a set threshold, pumping is paused to allow the well to recover, ensuring a stable, long-term supply.

How is Zamzam different from tap water?

Zamzam water is clear and odourless, but it has a distinct taste due to its rich mineral content. It is slightly alkaline, with a pH between 7.9 and 8.0, higher than regular drinking water.

A study by King Saud University found no biological contamination or algae in Zamzam water, which are common in other wells and can affect taste and safety.

The minerals in Zamzam water offer several health benefits:

Fluoride: Helps prevent tooth decay, especially important in hot climates.

Helps prevent tooth decay, especially important in hot climates. Calcium and magnesium: Present in higher amounts. Calcium is in an ionic form, making it easier for the body to absorb.

Present in higher amounts. Calcium is in an ionic form, making it easier for the body to absorb. Sodium and potassium: Support hydration, nerve function and muscle health.

Overall, the total mineral count for Zamzam is 835mg/litre compared with Riyadh’s tap water at 350mg/litre.

How is Zamzam distributed?

The Saudi government prohibits the sale of Zamzam water for commercial purposes and strictly regulates its distribution to ensure it is provided as a sacred gift to pilgrims and not exploited for profit.

Pilgrims returning from Hajj or Umrah often bring back a 5-litre bottle of Zamzam water to share with family and friends back home. Because Zamzam water is considered a special gift, airlines typically do not include it in the regular luggage allowance, so pilgrims often carry it separately or follow specific guidelines when transporting it home.

Shipping Zamzam water through Saudi airports is simple and convenient—just follow the guidelines and use the designated containers for a smooth and hassle-free journey.#Makkah_And_Madinah_Eagerly_Await_You#Ease_And_Tranquility pic.twitter.com/de4PLGlo18 — Ministry of Hajj and Umrah (@MoHU_En) March 28, 2025

Saudi authorities have established a sophisticated, multistage system to store and distribute Zamzam water, ensuring it remains clean, safe and easily accessible. Electric pumps transport Zamzam water 5km (3 miles) south to the King Abdullah Zamzam Water Project in Kudai. There, the water is purified and then bottled.

