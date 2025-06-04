Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,196

Here’s where things stand on Wednesday, June 4 :

🚨 The Ukrainian Red Cross #EmergencyResponse team is responding to the Russian shelling in #Sumy. Volunteers provide first aid and help transport victims to hospitals. 3 dead, 16 injured. Damage reported to homes, a warehouse, cars & hospital. #NotATarget pic.twitter.com/3ymyuJc9Hs

— Ukrainian Red Cross (@RedCrossUkraine) June 3, 2025