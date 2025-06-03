Liberal Lee set to win South Korea’s presidential election: exit poll

Liberal Lee Jae-myung looks set to win South Korea’s snap presidential election, according to an exit poll.

Conducted by South Korea’s three major TV stations – KBS, MBC and SBS – the exit poll showed that Lee is projected to obtain 51.7 percent of the votes cast during Tuesday’s election.

His rival, conservative candidate Kim Moon Soo, trailed with 39.3 percent, in the election, which was called to find a successor for Yoon Suk Yeol, the conservative removed from office in April over his ill-fated imposition of martial law late last year.

The wining candidate is due to take office as soon as Wednesday, with the unusual circumstances having seen the usual two-month transition period dismissed.

More to come…