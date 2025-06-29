The League of Social Democrats (LSD), the last remaining active pro-democracy party in China-ruled Hong Kong, has announced its disbandment due to “immense political pressure”.

The “difficult” decision announced on Sunday in effect leaves the financial hub with no opposition force holding street protests after the imposition of sweeping national security laws in recent years.

In a statement, the relatively small left-wing party, which was founded in 2006, said it had reached its conclusion after “careful deliberation”, particularly with regards “to the consequences” for its members.

“Over these 19 years, we have endured hardships of internal disputes and the near-total imprisonment of our leadership, while witnessing the erosion of civil society, the fading of grassroots voices, the omnipresence of red lines, and the draconian suppression of dissent,” it added.

But “the road has narrowed beyond passage”, the LSD continued, warning that the “terrain ahead is even more treacherous”.

National security laws

China imposed a national security law on Hong Kong in 2020, punishing offences such as subversion with the possibility of life imprisonment following mass pro-democracy protests in 2019. Under the legislation, many leading activists were prosecuted or jailed, dozens of civil society groups dissolved and media outlets critical of the government were shuttered.

A second set of laws, known as Article 23, was passed in 2024 by the city’s pro-Beijing legislature. They punish a range of offences, including treason, sabotage, sedition, the theft of state secrets, external interference and espionage. Sentences range from several years to life imprisonment.

The LSD was the only pro-democracy party that still staged small street protests from time to time and held street booth activities to carry on its advocacy despite the risks.

While never as popular as the more moderate Democratic Party and Civic Party, it won three seats in the 2008 legislative elections – its best showing.

The LSD is widely known for its more aggressive tactics when fighting for change. Its members have thrown bananas, eggs and luncheon meat at officials or pro-Beijing lawmakers as a protest gesture. Its party platform said the group advocated nonviolent resistance but would not avoid physical confrontations – a stance that set it apart from older, traditional pro-democracy groups.

‘No other choice’

On Sunday, party leader Chan Po-ying did not elaborate on the pressure the LSD received but said she was proud to say the party had still contributed to the city’s pro-democracy movement.

“We have stayed true to our original aspirations and haven’t let down the trust placed in us by those who went to prison,” she said. “While we are now forced to disband and feel an ache in our conscience, we have no other choice.”

The announcement comes just before Hong Kong, a former British colony, will mark the 28th anniversary of its return to Chinese rule on Tuesday.

The city used to witness annual pro-democracy protests on the anniversary and other demonstrations demanding better policies, but those ceased after most organising groups were disbanded and activists were jailed.

Critics said the drastic political changes under the security laws reflect Hong Kong’s shrinking freedoms despite Beijing’s promises to keep them intact after the 1997 handover. But the governments in Beijing and Hong Kong insist the measures are necessary for the city’s stability, saying they balance security with safeguarding the rights and freedoms of the city’s residents.

In April, Hong Kong’s biggest pro-democracy party, the Democratic Party, also voted to give its leadership the mandate to move towards a potential disbandment. A final vote is expected at a later date.