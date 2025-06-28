News|Protests

Protesters flood Venice’s streets during Amazon founder Bezos’s wedding

Protesters denounced the Amazon billionaire’s multimillion-dollar wedding in Venice as the city deals with environmental concerns.

Activists stage a protest on the Rialto Bridge in Venice, Italy, Saturday, June 28, 2025, denouncing the three-day celebrations for the wedding between Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sanchez Bezos
Activists stage a protest in Venice, Italy, Saturday, June 28, 2025, denouncing the three-day celebrations for the wedding between Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sanchez Bezos [Antonio Calanni/AP]
Hundreds of protesters marched through Venice to say “no” to Amazon founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos’s wedding on its third day of a multimillion-dollar celebration.

The world’s fourth-richest man, Bezos, and his bride, Lauren Sanchez Bezos, got married in a private ceremony on Friday with about 200 celebrity guests on the secluded island of San Giorgio.

But before the final party on Saturday evening as part of a three-day wedding event, protesters filled Venice’s central streets and held banners that read “Kisses Yes, Bezos No” and “No Bezos, no War”.

Another poster read: “The planet is burning, but don’t worry, here’s the list of the 27 dresses of Lauren Sanchez.”

For the past few days, residents have protested across the city over what they have said is anger as Venice suffers from over-tourism, high housing costs and the constant threat of climate-induced flooding.

Activists stage a protest on the Rialto Bridge in Venice, Italy, Saturday, June 28, 2025, denouncing the three-day celebrations for the wedding between Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sanchez Bezos
Activists stage a protest on the Rialto Bridge in Venice, Italy [Luca Bruno/AP]

Martina Vergnano, one of the demonstrators, said they were here to “continue ruining the plans of these rich people, who accumulate money by exploiting many other people … while the conditions of this city remain precarious”.

According to the Venetian Environmental Research Association, Bezos donated 1 million euros ($1.17m) each to three environmental research organisations working to preserve Venice.

Flavio Cogo, a resident who also joined Saturday’s protest, said they want a “free Venice, which is finally dedicated to its citizens”.

“Those donations are just a misery and only aimed at clearing Bezos’ conscience,” Cogo said.

Venetian businesses and political leaders welcomed the wedding, despite the protests, and hailed it as a significant economic boost.

Mayor Luigi Brugnaro said those protesting were “in contradiction with the history of Venice, which is a history of relations, contacts and business”.

“Bezos embodies the Venetian mentality. He is more Venetian than the protesters,” said the centre-right mayor, adding that he hoped Bezos would return to the city to do business.

Demonstrators take part in a protest against Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, on the third day of Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sanchez Bezos
Demonstrators take part in a protest against Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, on the third day of Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sanchez Bezos’s wedding festivities, in Venice, Italy [Manuel Silvestri/Reuters]
