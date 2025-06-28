At least 13 soldiers killed in suicide bombing in northwestern Pakistan

A suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into an army convoy in Khbyer Pakhtunkhwa province, officials say.

More than a dozen soldiers have been killed and dozens of people were wounded in a suicide attack in northwestern Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, officials said.

Saturday’s attack was carried out in Khadi Market, Mir Ali, North Waziristan, according to a local media outlet, Khyber Chronicles, which quoted security sources.

Security officials said the attacker detonated explosives near a bomb disposal unit vehicle, killing 13 people.

At least 24 personnel, including 14 civilians, were also injured in the attack, the report said.

“A suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a military convoy,” a local government official in North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province told the AFP news agency separately.

Children among the injured

“The explosion also caused the roofs of two houses to collapse, injuring six children,” a police officer posted in the district told AFP.

It was one of the deadliest single-day attacks on security forces in recent months in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

There was no immediate comment from the Pakistani military.

The attack was claimed by the Hafiz Gul Bahadur armed group, a faction of the Pakistan Taliban, or TPP.

Pakistan has witnessed a sharp rise in violence in its regions bordering Afghanistan since the Taliban returned to power in Kabul in 2021, with Islamabad accusing its western neighbour of allowing its soil to be used for attacks against Pakistan – a claim the Taliban denies.

About 290 people, mostly security officials, have been killed in attacks since the start of the year by armed groups fighting the government in both Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, according to an AFP tally.