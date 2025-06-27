Several killed as flash floods sweep away dozens of people in Pakistan

Nine people from one extended family were killed at the Swat River, while others died in rain-related incidents elsewhere.

Flash floods have killed at least nine people in northern Pakistan after pre-monsoon rains swept away dozens of individuals.

District administrator Shehzad Mahboob said on Friday that the nine people who were killed were from one extended family of 16 who were visiting the area and having a picnic breakfast by the Swat River, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Mahboob explained that children from the family were in the water taking photos when the flood occurred, relatives rushed in to save them, but were trapped in the deluge, which was exacerbated by the monsoon rains.

Nine bodies had been recovered, with four members of the family still missing, while another four were rescued, Mahboob said.

Earlier on Friday, Shah Fahad, a spokesperson for the provincial emergency service, said nearly 100 rescuers in various groups rescued 58 people and were looking for the tourists who had been swept away.

Fahad called on the public to strictly adhere to earlier government warnings about a possible flash flood in the Swat River, a popular destination for tourists in the summer and winter.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif “expressed his grief over the tourists’ deaths”, a statement from his office said.

Sharif added that he had called on authorities to strengthen safety measures near rivers and streams.

Meanwhile, according to rescue officials, at least 10 people were killed in rain-related incidents in eastern Punjab and southern Sindh provinces over the past 24 hours.

Since the beginning of the week, heavy rains have battered parts of Pakistan, including blocking highways and damaging homes.

According to weather forecasters, rains are expected to continue this week as the country’s annual monsoon season, which runs from July through September, begins.

However, weather forecasters are predicting less rain to fall in Pakistan during the monsoon season this year compared with 2022, when the intense rainfall flooded rivers, killing 1,739 people.