DR Congo, Rwanda sign peace deal in ‘turning point’ after years of conflict

The US and Qatar-brokered peace agreement must be followed by disengagement and the return of displaced families, DRC says.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Rwanda have signed a peace deal in Washington, DC, to end years of fighting between the neighbouring countries.

Meeting in the White House in the United States on Friday, foreign ministers from the two African countries signed an agreement brokered by the US and Qatar.

The deal raises hopes for an end to fighting that escalated with the advance of M23 rebels this year. The conflict has killed thousands and displaced hundreds of thousands more since January.

“We believe that a turning point has been reached with the Democratic Republic of the Congo,” Rwandan Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe said at the signing.

The peace agreement must be followed by disengagement, justice and the return of displaced families, added Congolese Foreign Minister Therese Kayikwamba Wagner.

“This is an important moment after 30 years of war,” said US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who hosted the two foreign ministers at the Department of State in Washington for the signing.

The deal will also help the US government and American companies gain access to critical minerals needed for much of the world’s technology at a time when the US and China are actively competing for influence in Africa.

Analysts see the deal as a major turning point but don’t believe it will quickly end the fighting that has killed millions of people since the 1990s.

More to come …