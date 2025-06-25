Trump with NATO ‘all the way’ on Article 5 as leaders gather at summit

President Donald Trump previously said the US commitment to mutual defence guarantees ‘depends on your definition’.

President Donald Trump has tried to reassure NATO allies over the commitment of the United States to the alliance, after previously suggesting that the military alliance’s collective defence principle was open to interpretation.

Trump arrived in The Hague on Wednesday to meet 31 other NATO leaders at a summit focused on plans to boost defence spending to shore up the US commitment to the alliance.

Asked by reporters about his commitment to NATO’s Article 5, which holds that an attack on one member is treated as an attack on all, he said: “We’re with them all the way.”

Sitting alongside NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte before the summit, Trump said the expected agreement for allies to increase defence spending to 5 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) would be a “great victory for everybody”.

The comments came after Trump stoked doubts over his commitment to the alliance when asked whether Washington would abide by NATO’s mutual defence guarantees.

“Depends on your definition,” Trump told reporters on his way to The Hague. “There’s numerous definitions of Article 5. You know that, right? But I’m committed to being their friends.”

Rutte had earlier stressed that Washington was “totally committed to the alliance”.

“There is absolute clarity that the United States is totally committed to NATO, totally committed to Article 5,” he said, referring to the cornerstone collective defence principle enshrined in NATO’s founding treaty, which holds that an attack on one member is treated as an attack on all.

“And yes, there is also an expectation, which will be fulfilled today, that the Canadians and the Europeans will speed up their spending, making sure that we are able to defend ourselves against the Russians and others,” he said.

He expected the summit to be “transformational” for the alliance, he added.

US’s ‘problem with Spain’

Trump has repeatedly complained that Washington carries too much of the military burden and questioned whether the alliance should defend members who failed to meet its defence spending targets.

His administration has demanded that NATO allies agree to increase their defence spending to 5 percent of their GDP, up from the current target of 2 percent.

Nine NATO members currently spend less than the existing 2 percent target on defence, according to NATO estimates (PDF).

In response to the US demands to boost defence spending, some NATO countries, like Germany and the United Kingdom, have already announced substantial new investments in their militaries, acknowledging the need to respond to the threat posed by Russia, in particular.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Tuesday that Germany would increase spending to become “Europe’s strongest conventional army”, while the UK, which has already said it will meet the new spending targets, has announced the purchase of a fleet of jets capable of carrying tactical nuclear missiles.

But other countries signalled their resistance to the proposed targets, which are to be met by a 2035 deadline. Spain, NATO’s lowest defence spender last year, according to the alliance’s estimates, has said it will not be able to meet the target by 2035, calling the figure “unreasonable”.

Belgium has also indicated that it will not set the 5 percent target, while Slovakia said it reserves the right to determine its defence expenditure, The Associated Press news agency reported.

On Tuesday, Trump singled out Spain’s stance, saying: “There’s a problem with Spain. Spain is not agreeing, which is very unfair to the rest of them, frankly.”

‘A more balanced NATO’

Other NATO leaders, however, expressed their full support for the alliance and the increased defence spending targets on Wednesday.

Polish President Andrzej Duda said, “Article 5 is clear … and means collective defence and there is no discussion about this article.”

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told reporters that the boost to military spending was important and necessary.

“The disarmament was allowed to go on for too long,” she said.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb, whose country borders Russia, told reporters that he believed the alliance was evolving.

“I think we’re witnessing the birth of a new NATO, which means a more balanced NATO, and a NATO which has more European responsibility,” he said, according to the Reuters news agency.