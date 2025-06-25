French far right’s Le Pen asks protege to prep for 2027 presidential bid

France’s far-right leader Marine Le Pen has been barred from standing for president for five years by French courts.

France’s far-right leader, Marine Le Pen, has openly suggested that her political heir apparent, Jordan Bardella, could take her place in the 2027 presidential election, as a court ruling threatens to derail her candidacy.

In an interview published on Wednesday by French magazine Valeurs Actuelles, the leader of the National Rally (RN) party said: “I accept that I cannot run. Jordan accepts that he must step in. I myself have asked him to think about it and prepare for this possibility.”

Le Pen’s statement is the clearest sign yet that the three-time presidential contender is preparing for the real possibility of being sidelined. In March, a French court convicted her of embezzling European Union funds and banned her from holding public office for five years. She has appealed.

While Le Pen has denounced the ruling as a “witch hunt” and a “political decision”, the consequences are far-reaching. A Paris appeals court is expected to rule on the case in 2026, just a year before the election. If Le Pen’s sentence is overturned or reduced, she could still return to the race.

“Jordan and I will enter the presidential primary race until the court case is decided,” Le Pen said.

“Of course, the situation is not ideal. But what else do you suggest? That I commit suicide before I’m murdered?”

Le Pen warned that blocking her from running could further alienate voters and destabilise the political landscape. “Many French people, regardless of their political convictions, would then understand that the rules of the game have been manipulated,” she said.

Bardella has not yet commented publicly about Le Pen’s endorsement, and the two have long brushed off reports of internal power struggles. Still, as Bardella’s profile grows, speculation persists about their working relationship.

Bardella, 29, was elected president of the National Rally in 2022, while Le Pen assumed a parliamentary role. His rise has been meteoric, thanks in part to his media savvy and polished image — though critics question how he’d hold up in a high-pressure debate.

In April, Le Pen jokingly downplayed the idea of Bardella running, saying he’d be the party’s candidate “if I were hit by a truck”.

President Emmanuel Macron, who helms the liberal centrist Renaissance party, is barred from seeking a third term under the country’s electoral laws. Aside from centre-right former Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, few major figures have formally declared they are running in 2027.

A recent poll found Bardella edging out Le Pen in popularity, with 28 percent of respondents saying they’d prefer to holiday with him, compared to 22 percent for his mentor.