Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,216
Here are the key events on day 1,216 of Russia’s war on Ukraine.
Published On 24 Jun 2025
Here is how things stand on Tuesday, June 24 :
Fighting
- The official death toll from a Russian drone and missile attack on Kyiv earlier this week has risen to 10 people, including one child.
- A separate Russian drone attack on Ukraine’s northeastern region of Sumy has killed three people, including a child, according to local authorities.
- Two people were injured when a Ukrainian drone hit an apartment building outside Moscow early on Tuesday, according to Russia’s TASS news agency. The drone hit the 17th floor of the building and started a fire.
- Russia says it intercepted about a dozen Ukrainian drones overnight that were heading towards Moscow and the Russian border regions of Kursk and Bryansk.
- Ukrainian forces hit an oil depot in southern Russia that was supplying Russian forces in occupied sections of Ukraine, according to the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces.
Regional security
- Moscow’s foreign intelligence agency has accused Serbia of selling ammunition to Ukraine and routing it through firms in the Czech Republic and Bulgaria. Both countries are EU and NATO members, unlike Serbia.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a trip to the United Kingdom on Monday, where he met with Prime Minister Keir Starmer in London and King Charles III at Windsor Castle.
- Zelenskyy is due to attend a NATO leaders’ summit, which is scheduled to start in The Hague on Tuesday. NATO head Mark Rutte said earlier this week that the security bloc maintains its unwavering support for Ukraine.
- Zelenskyy and Starmer signed an agreement to share “battlefield technology” that will see Ukraine and the UK produce long-range drones together – which will be capable of striking targets in Russia.
- The UK government said “technology data sets from Ukraine’s front line are set to be plugged into UK production lines, allowing British defence firms to rapidly design and build, at scale, cutting edge military equipment available nowhere else in the world”.
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies