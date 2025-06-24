How much have US wars in the Middle East and Afghanistan cost?

More than 20 years of US wars have directly killed an estimated 940,000 people and cost the US $5.8 trillion.

The decades-long military involvement of the United States in the Middle East expanded once again this week after its warplanes bombed at least three of Iran’s nuclear facilities.

According to a briefing by US General Dan Caine, chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, seven B-2 stealth bombers, each valued at approximately $2.1bn, dropped at least 14 bunker-buster bombs worth millions on Fordow and Natanz.

In total, more than 125 US aircraft participated in the mission, including bombers, fighters, tankers, surveillance aircraft, and support crews, all costing hundreds of millions of dollars to deploy and operate.

The US spends more on its military than any other country in the world, more than the next nine countries combined, spending about three times more than China and nearly seven times more than Russia.

In 2024, the US spent $997bn on its military, accounting for 37 percent of all global military spending, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

The human cost of US-led wars

According to an analysis by Brown University’s Watson Institute of International & Public Affairs, US-led wars since 2001 directly caused the deaths of about 940,000 people across Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, and other post-9/11 conflict zones.

This does not include indirect deaths, namely those caused by loss of access to food, healthcare, or war-related diseases. These indirect deaths are estimated to be 3.6 to 3.8 million, bringing the total death toll, including direct and indirect deaths, to between 4.5 and 4.7 million and counting.

During that time, at least 30,000 US military personnel, contractors, and allied troops were also killed. This includes at least 7,052 soldiers, 8,189 contractors, and 14,874 allied troops.

Half a million people killed in Afghanistan, Iraq wars

The war in Afghanistan began on October 7, 2001, as a response to the September 11 attacks and aimed to destroy al-Qaeda and remove the Taliban from power. Less than two years later, on March 20, 2003, the US and its allies launched the war in Iraq, aiming to eliminate its alleged weapons of mass destruction (WMDs) and remove Saddam Hussein from power. However, no stockpiles of WMDs were ever found.

Spanning nearly 20 years, the Afghanistan conflict, including those killed in the bordering regions of Pakistan, became the most prolonged military engagement in US history and resulted in an estimated 243,000 direct deaths. In Iraq, about 315,000 people were directly killed during the war.

Together, they account for at least 558,000 direct deaths between October 2001 and August 2021, according to the Watson Institute.

The economic cost of US-led wars

The US has spent an estimated $5.8 trillion funding its more than two decades of war.

This includes $2.1 trillion spent by the Department of Defense (DOD), $1.1 trillion by Homeland Security, $884bn to increase the DOD base budget, $465bn on veterans’ medical care, and an additional $1 trillion in interest payments on loans taken out to fund the war.

US continues to pay for its wars

In addition to the $5.8 trillion already spent, the US is expected to spend at least $2.2 trillion on obligations for veterans’ care over the next 30 years.

This brings the total estimated cost of US wars since 2001 to $8 trillion.

US funding of Israel’s genocide in Gaza

Israel has consistently been the largest recipient of US foreign aid, having received at least $251.2bn in inflation-adjusted dollars since 1959, according to Brown University’s Watson Institute.​​ Since 2016, the US has committed to giving Israel $3.8bn per year under a 10-year memorandum of understanding, which runs through 2028. Most of this is allocated as Foreign Military Financing.

However, in the year following the October 2023 attacks, the US provided an additional $17.9bn in military aid to Israel, the highest annual total ever. This includes $6.8bn in military financing, $4.5bn for missile defence and $4.4bn on replenishing arms to Israel from US stocks.

The human cost of Israel’s genocide in Gaza

According to the latest casualty figures from the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, as of June 24, 2025:

Confirmed killed: at least 56,077

Injured: at least 131,848

Since Israel broke the ceasefire on March 18:

Confirmed killed: at least 5,759

Injured: at least 19,807

Thousands more are feared buried under the rubble.