What have countries said about Iran’s strike on a US base in Qatar?

Iran has launched an attack on a United States military base in Qatar in retaliation for US strikes on several key Iranian nuclear facilities over the weekend.

No injuries have yet been reported after Iran on Monday fired a missile barrage targeting the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, which had been evacuated and was protected by Qatari air defences.

While some analysts believe the relatively limited Iranian response signals a desire to de-escalate tensions with the US, numerous countries have strongly condemned the attack.

Here are some of the statements released by various countries in response.

United States

Posting on the Truth Social social media platform, US President Donald Trump wrote: “Iran has officially responded to our Obliteration of their Nuclear Facilities with a very weak response, which we expected, and have very effectively countered. There have been 14 missiles fired — 13 were knocked down, and 1 was ‘set free,’ because it was headed in a nonthreatening direction. I am pleased to report that NO Americans were harmed, and hardly any damage was done. Most importantly, they’ve gotten it all out of their ‘system’ and there will, hopefully, be no further HATE. I want to thank Iran for giving us early notice, which made it possible for no lives to be lost, and nobody to be injured. Perhaps Iran can now proceed to Peace and Harmony in the Region, and I will enthusiastically encourage Israel to do the same. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Qatar

“Advisor to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari expressed the State of Qatar’s strong condemnation of the attack that targeted Al-Udeid Air Base by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, and considered this a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the State of Qatar, its airspace, international law, and the United Nations Charter.

Advertisement

“He affirmed that Qatar reserves the right to respond directly in a manner equivalent with the nature and scale of this brazen aggression, in line with international law.”

Saudi Arabia

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia expresses its condemnation and denunciation, in the strongest terms possible, [of] the aggression launched by Iran against the brotherly State of Qatar, which constitutes a flagrant violation of international law and the principles of good neighborliness, and an entirely unacceptable act that cannot be justified under any circumstances.”

United Arab Emirates

“The United Arab Emirates condemned in the strongest terms the Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s targeting of Al Udeid Air Base in the sisterly State of Qatar, considering it a flagrant violation of Qatar’s sovereignty and airspace, and a clear contravention of international law and the UN Charter. The UAE affirmed its categorical rejection of any attack that threatens the security and safety of Qatar and undermines the security and stability of the region.”

Bahrain

“The Kingdom of Bahrain affirms its full support for the sisterly State of Qatar following the Iranian attack on its territory.

“The Kingdom of Bahrain also expresses its full solidarity with the sisterly State of Qatar, as required by the bond of brotherhood and blood, which confirms the solidarity of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries in these sensitive circumstances the region is going through to exert the necessary efforts to exercise self-restraint, avoid escalation, and resolve all disputes through peaceful means.”

Kuwait

“The State of Kuwait expresses its strong condemnation and denunciation of the attacks targeting Al Udeid Air Base in the sisterly State of Qatar by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard. This attack constitutes a flagrant violation of Qatari sovereignty and airspace, as well as of international law and the United Nations Charter. It constitutes a dangerous escalation that threatens peace, security, and stability in the region.

“The State of Kuwait affirms its full support for the brothers in the sisterly State of Qatar, its leadership, government and people, and its full support for all measures taken to preserve its sovereignty, security and stability, including its right to respond directly in a manner commensurate with the magnitude of this blatant aggression.”

France

President Emmanuel Macron issued a statement saying: “France’s solidarity [is] with Qatar, which has been struck by Iran on its soil. I am in close contact with the country’s authorities and our partners in the region. I call on all parties to exercise the utmost restraint, de-escalate, and return to the negotiating table. This spiral of chaos must end.”

Advertisement

Iran

Posting on the social media platform X, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei wrote: “We didn’t harm anyone. And we will not accept any harassment from anyone under any circumstances. And we will not submit to anyone’s harassment; This is the logic of the Iranian nation.”